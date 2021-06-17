Newspaper Reports Pay-Out to Alleged Victim of Ex-Justice

The San Diego Union-Tribune has reported that newly released records show pay-outs by the Judicial Council of $1.9 million since 2018 in settlement of sexual harassment claims, including a previously undisclosed payment in 2018 of $250,000 payment to an alleged victim of then-Court of Appeal Justice Jeffrey Johnson.
