Drug Investigation Results in Two Arrests, Drug Seizure

PARSONS – As the result of an ongoing drug investigation, special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the 24th District Drug Task Force arrested two people Friday morning, and charged them with possession of methamphetamine.

A proactive investigation into drug trafficking in Decatur County led agents and investigators to a home in the 600 block of Pentecostal Campground Road in Parsons. Early this morning, with the assistance of the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed at the home. As a result of the search warrant, approximately 42 ounces of suspected methamphetamine was discovered, along with additional evidence.

TBI agents arrested Christopher C. Taylor (DOB: 12/28/71) of Parsons and Brian K. Durham (DOB: 12/10/67) of Lexington. Each is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute and has been booked into the Decatur County Jail on $100,000 bond.