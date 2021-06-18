USEA To Hold Press Briefing on Critical Electricity Supply Situation in the West
The megadrought is worsening, hitting hydroelectricity production as reservoir levels fall.
This will be one of the most critical press briefings the USEA and I have held, as the entire electricity system in the West is on tenterhooks.”WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thirteen Western states get 19 percent of their power from hydroelectric dams. But the West is in the grip of a two-decade-long megadrought and record-high temperatures. Dams are half-filled or less, and hydroelectricity production can’t be sustained at some of them and is already curtailed at others. Farm production is dwindling, and wildfires abound throughout the West.
The United States Energy Association (USEA), in collaboration with journalist Llewellyn King, has scheduled a virtual press briefing on the crisis for June 25 at 11 a.m. ET. The format: A panel of experts will be interviewed by a panel of journalists.
The expert briefers are:
• Elliot Mainzer, President and CEO, California Independent System Operator (California ISO)
• Tyler Hodge, Senior Analyst, Office of Energy Analysis, U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)
• Leah Rubin Shen, Policy Director, Advanced Energy Systems
• Peter Asmus, Research Director, Guidehouse
“This will be one of the most critical press briefings we have held, as the entire electricity system in the West is on tenterhooks,” said King, who organizes and moderates these press briefings,. He is executive producer and host of "White House Chronicle," a weekly news and public affairs program on PBS, Sirius XM Radio, and other broadcast outlets.
He added: “Elliot Mainzer, president and CEO of the California ISO, and one of our expert briefers, told The Wall Street Journal, 'We're having to watch
.... very, very carefully between now and August to see if the resevoir levels drop enough so that we see a significant decrease in generation.' "
King said that he and USEA Acting Executive Director Sheila Hollis urge all those concerned with electricity supply this summer to register for the briefing, which will be held on Zoom. There is no charge to attend the briefing.
All registrants are welcome to submit questions via the Zoom Q&A function, but media will be given preference in the questioning.
Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_k-s1RCbcS0iygFQQ7mdFEw
