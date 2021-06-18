U.S. Army Corps of Engineers renames Moore Haven Lock and Dam to honor fallen FWC Officer Julian Keen, Jr.

Today, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) hosted an event commemorating the renaming of the Moore Haven Lock and Dam to honor fallen FWC Officer Julian Keen, Jr.

“Wildlife Officer Julian Keen, Jr. embodied the Army Values of Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity and Personal Courage,” said Col. Andrew Kelly, Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District. “He represents the best in all of us. He was a young man of outstanding character, deeply beloved by his community. The Corps is honored to rename the Moore Haven Lock and Dam as the ‘Julian Keen, Jr. Lock and Dam’ in his memory.”

“Law enforcement officers are dedicated public servants who are never really off duty. Officer Keen showed immense courage and bravery the night he was tragically killed and will forever be remembered by his FWC family and the citizens of LaBelle. Thank you to Congressmen Diaz-Balart and Steube for honoring Julian and the legacy he left behind,” said Rodney Barreto, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Chairman.

As part of the Water Resources and Development Act of 2020, Congressmen Greg Steube and Mario Diaz-Balart worked with the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure to include the renaming of the lock and dam in the final version of the bill.

“I am truly grateful to have been able to rename the Moore Haven Lock and Dam in honor of the late Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Julian Keen, Jr.,” said Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart. “Officer Keen was a pillar in his community, a loving friend and family member, and a driving force for good. While this dedication represents merely a fraction of his legacy, it is a token of our appreciation and respect for his service. I thank my colleague, Rep. Greg Steube for working with me to make this happen, as well as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for hosting this event to honor Office Keen’s life and legacy.”

“Officer Julian Keen Jr. embodied the meaning of public service and courage of our law enforcement officers in every aspect. Officers like him remind us of the courage and dedication of all of our brothers in blue who risk their lives to protect others,” said Congressman Greg Steube. “I’m honored to join Col. Andrew Kelly and Rep. Diaz-Balart as we recognize his incredible sacrifice by renaming the Moore Haven Lock and Dam in his honor.”

Officer Keen was shot and killed in LaBelle last June after attempting to stop a hit-and-run suspect while off duty. He served more than six years with the FWC and was highly respected in his community. The Moore Haven Lock and Dam will now be called the “Julian Keen, Jr. Lock and Dam” in his memory.

“We are grateful to Congressmen Diaz-Balart and Steube for their dedication in the renaming of the Moore Haven Lock and Dam in honor of Officer Keen,” said Col. Roger Young, director of the FWC’s Division of Law Enforcement. “Julian’s memory as a loving friend and family member who continually strived to make a difference in his community will live on for decades to come.”