Facebook announces education and insight sessions as part of Cannes LIONS 2021

Facebook has announced a series of new initiatives linked to this year’s Cannes LEEUS marketing and advertising conference, which will be a virtual event due to COVID-19, with sessions streamed live next week.

The Facebook team will participate in a series of events and provide insight into how brands make the best use of the platform’s advertising tools and processes.

And for marketers, it can provide valuable insight – here are the key sessions that Facebook staff will participate in:

Why creativity matters – Join Alvin Bowles, Vice President of Industrial Engineering and Partner Solutions, for talks with Kirk McDonald, CEO of GroupM AFTER, to hear how Facebook and its partners are innovating in the creative space.

– Join Alvin Bowles, Vice President of Industrial Engineering and Partner Solutions, for talks with Kirk McDonald, CEO of AFTER, to hear how Facebook and its partners are innovating in the creative space. The big leap – Note D’arcy , Vice President of Global Business Marketing and Chief Creative Officer, shares his perspective on three key shifts – catalyzed over the past year – that empower people and shape the future of business and marketing.

– Note , Vice President of Global Business Marketing and Chief Creative Officer, shares his perspective on three key shifts – catalyzed over the past year – that empower people and shape the future of business and marketing. The future of the creative economy – Join Fiji Simo , Head of Facebook app and Axios Media Reporter, Sara Fischer, for a talk on how businesses and creators are jumping into new revenue streams, reaching new audiences with tools that push creative boundaries, and the steps Facebook Inc. is taking. take to become the main destination for emerging and established creators. . Then hear first-hand from one of the leading creators in the industry – actress, writer and comedian, Daphnique Springs.

It is unclear whether Facebook will announce any new initiatives during the event, but especially the last session, with Fiji Simo, could reveal new insights regarding creation monetization tools and growth plans.

The events will be on the Cannes LIONS website, with some availability on Facebook Facebook at Cannes LIONS event page.

In addition, Facebook also sponsors’The good job‘, a series of events during the summit aimed at’ celebrating the businesses, brands and creators who are changing the world for the better ‘.

Facebook will also present awards in two categories: ‘Glass: The Lion for Change ‘ and the ‘Sustainable development goals Lions.

“Glass is a dedicated lion that celebrates culturally shifting creativity, and a place to praise ideas meant to change the world that address gender inequality or prejudice. The Goals for Goal Development Lions celebrate creative problem solving, solutions or initiatives that use creativity and try to positively influence the world. ‘

Finally, Facebook will also have 500 members of its Stig program with complimentary Cannes LIONS Live virtual access pass as part of the initiative. The Rise program, which Facebook launched for the first time in Brazil last year to expand it further in March, it aims to helps the agency’s staff to set up and master skills to meet the key question, and provides support in the face of the pandemic.

The LIONS convention in Cannes is always full of valuable insights and insider notes, and though it costs US $ 300 per virtual ticket, it may be worth the cost for those looking for a better understanding of emerging trends, and how they plan for the next evolution of marketing and advertising.

As noted, Facebook will also share some of the content on its website Cannes LIONS event page.