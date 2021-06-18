Construction to begin Monday on Highway 6 south of Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin on North Dakota Highway 6, south of Mandan, Monday, June 21.

The chip seal project will extend from Main Avenue to the Junction of ND 21.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane. Flaggers and pilot cars will be present. There may be oil and loose gravel on the roadway during certain phases of the project.

The speed limit will be reduced throughout the work zone and short delays are expected. The project is scheduled to be complete July 1.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.