Pax­ton Joins Mul­ti­state Fight to Expand States’ Antitrust Enforcement

Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a multistate coalition in supporting the State Antitrust Enforcement Venue Act of 2021. This bipartisan legislation would allow antitrust enforcement actions brought by state attorneys general to remain in the court they select rather than have the case moved to a court the defendant prefers. This Act would ensure that Texas could pursue relief for consumers without the delays in justice that would result if its enforcement actions were transferred to other jurisdictions and bundled with multiple other cases brought by non-governmental entities or persons.   

“I will continue to lead the effort in maintaining a true and fair marketplace in the online arena, and this Act will keep our focus on ruthlessly protecting consumers from monopolies,” Attorney General Paxton said. “States play an essential role in cases like our ongoing enforcement actions against Big Tech, and to effectively defend Texans we need to have the same powers as federal enforcers.”    

Read the letter here.   

