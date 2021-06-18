Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group Presents the Prize to the Winner of the "Picture Yourself Down The Jersey Shore"

Nancy Kowalik presents Ted Adams with his trip to the shore certificate Tune in to the live drawing on Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group's Facebook Page June 10 at 2pm

Congratulations to Ted Adams of West Deptford, NJ, for having the winning Beach Ball Number that has won him a trip to the Jersey Shore!

MULLICA HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group had a contest on Saturday, June 5, 2021 with the theme "Picture Yourself Down The Shore." Guests stopped by at 46 N Main Street Mullica Hill between 4 and 8pm on Saturday to get their pictures taken in the outdoor photo booth and signed up for a numbered beach ball to enter to win a week at the Shore in 2022! There was no purchase necessary to enter to win.

The contest winner was announced via a live drawing on Facebook this Thursday, June 10, at 2pm, where Nancy Kowalik announced the winning beach ball number. The winner, Ted Adams, from West Deptford, NJ, collected his prize on Thursday June 17. Adams received a week in a beach block penthouse condo in Brigantine for the week of his choice during the Summer of 2022.

Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group is an award-winning boutique real estate brokerage specializing in all facets of Southern New Jersey’s robust residential real estate market. Founded in 2016, the firm has quickly become one of the state’s leading independent brokerages, known for its home sale guarantee. Based on a pre-determined, agreed-upon price and timeframe, founder and president Nancy Kowalik guarantees the sale of her client’s home with the promise that the firm will purchase the property if it is not sold. Kowalik’s office culture focuses on teamwork and philanthropy. With 12 full-time agents working as a team, the firm promises 5-star service. Under Kowalik’s lead the group has given over $80,000 to a local non-profit since 2017 and has been an ongoing supporter of local High School and intramural sports programs. For more information go to www.southjerseyteam.com.