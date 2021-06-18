I-15 Northbound Paving Upgrades, Lane Closures June 24-25 in Clark Count

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces that northbound Interstate 15 will be reduced to one travel lane between Mile Markers 70 and 74.5 (roughly 1-mile south of Exit 75 for the Valley of Fire Highway) from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m., June 24-25, in Clark County.

The temporary lane closures are needed for $239,000 in pavement removal and repairs. Aggregate Industries SWR, Inc. is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.