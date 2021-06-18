Attorney General Josh Stein Sues Triangle-Area Boat Repair Company

For Immediate Release: Friday, June 18, 2021

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein filed a lawsuit against Jason Dudley of Fuquay Varina and his company, Jason’s Mobile Outboard Repair, for allegedly failing to complete the repair work that his customers had already paid for and refusing to refund their money.

“It’s simple — you cannot take people’s money for a job and then not do the work,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I’m taking this defendant to court to hold him accountable for misleading North Carolinians and to win back their hard-earned money.”

Attorney General Stein’s lawsuit alleges that Dudley collected advance payments for boat motor repair services – ranging from $400 to $3,800 – from 11 customers before he agreed to perform the work. After people paid these advance payments, Dudley failed to perform the repairs, or else performed faulty repairs and in some cases damaged the boats. He then refused to refund customers for this incomplete work or for work that he never did. He also overcharged customers for parts that were not as expensive as he claimed, or parts that he never ordered.

In one instance, Dudley visited a customer’s home and examined her boat, recommending a repair that would cost $1,735. Once the customer paid these funds, Dudley failed to contact her or complete the repair, and misled her about the status of repairs on her boat.

Attorney General Stein is seeking temporary, preliminary, and permanent injunctive relief as well as restitution for consumers, civil penalties, attorney fees, and other relief.

