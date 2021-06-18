Travel Advisory: Milling and Paving Starting Sunday Night, June 20 on I-95 North in Pawtucket

Starting Sunday night, June 20 the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will mill and pave I-95 North in Pawtucket, from Exit 30 to the Massachusetts line. The work follows the replacement of the bridges carrying I-95 over East Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

Milling is currently scheduled for Sunday and Monday nights, June 20 and 21 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Paving will follow on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, June 22 and 23 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists can expect lane closures during evening and overnight hours and a rough, milled driving surface until paving is complete.

The East Street and Roosevelt Avenue bridges were part of the $25 million I-95 Corridor Bridges project which involved replacing four bridges utilizing eight weekend closures to accelerate the work and reduce the overall impact to motorists.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

These bridge projects were made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.