Westbrook Regional Vocational Center CDL Program Assists with Donated Supplies for Maine Schools

Image: 2019 image of WRVC Director Todd Fields and Jeremy Kendall standing next to one of their CDL Driving Trucks.

A company in California donated a large amount of 64-ounce disposable cups with lids to the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Child Nutrition Team. The Child Nutrition Team works on a regular basis with school nutrition teams state-wide that need supplies like the donated cups. With the intent of efficiently distributing the free cups to as many schools as possible, the team reached out to Maine DOE colleagues for creative solutions, and the Career and Technical Education (CTE) team, a group of DOE staff what work directly with CTE schools across Maine, stepped up to the challenge.

Maine DOE’s CTE staff reached out to the Westbrook Regional Vocational Center (WRVC), a center with a robust Commercial Driving License (CDL) program, in hopes of getting assistance from student drivers with delivering the items. With the supplies located in Portland, assistance was needed to deliver it to locations where school staff and/or Child Adult Care Food Programs (CACFP) could come and take as many as they wished for whatever reason they wanted to use them. WRVC was eager to help! The mission would give one of their students both driving time and experience.

The first drop was to the WRVC and the second was to Emergency Food Assistance Program warehouse in South Gardiner. Many schools and CACFP groups came to pick up the donated items from both locations, and they all left with many cases of cups and lids to use for school projects, food distribution, and more!

Maine DOE’s Child Nutrition and CTE teams thank both WRVC and the Emergency Food Assistance programs for their quick collaboration and help in planning – their action steps ensured that these donated supplies were available to schools and programs across Maine, while at the same time provided a CDL student with valuable time and experience honing their skills.

