Spurgeon’s College announces new degree courses in Croydon as part of its partnership with Liverpool Hope University
The announcement from Spurgeon’s College that three new joint honours degree courses are being added to their higher educational offering is exciting news for our Borough.”LONDON, LONDON, CITY OF, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spurgeon’s College, one of the UK’s leading Christian Colleges, has announced that from September 2021, three new joint honours degree programmes, across six new subject areas will be delivered at its campus in Croydon.
The new three joint honour degree programmes will be in:
• Business Management and Marketing BA (Hons)
• International Relations and Social Policy BA (Hons)
• Media & Communication and Creative Writing BA (Hons)
The College is partnering with Liverpool Hope University’s ‘Network of Hope’ to deliver the new degree courses. The ‘Network of Hope’ aims to support colleges deliver flexible, higher education courses to communities which would otherwise not have such a provision. The additions to the portfolio of courses offered at the College and subsequent growth in its educational offer marks an important step in the College’s plans to become the first home-grown university in Croydon.
Last year the College also added two new Masters programme to their existing portfolio - the Masters in Digital Theology Degree and the Masters of Ministry Degree. The new courses add to the College’s existing suite of study options, which includes undergraduate courses in Theology, Ministerial training and gold standard Counselling courses.
The College’s new and existing portfolio of courses responds to the educational needs and wants of the Borough of Croydon, with Spurgeon’s graduates going on to make valuable contributions as community leaders or mental health and wellbeing professionals within the local area.
The College plays an important role in supporting underrepresented groups within Croydon into Higher Education, and delivers courses flexibly as weekday, evening or weekend courses.
As part of Spurgeon’s College’s plans to become the first home-grown university in Croydon, the College hopes to be able to offer higher education opportunities to more people within the Borough.
The College currently has around 600 students enrolled, with the new courses opening up opportunities for hundreds more students.
Principal of Spurgeon’s College, Rev Professor Philip McCormack said:
“We are delighted to have partnered with Liverpool Hope University’s ‘Network of Hope’, to deliver these three new degree courses from Spurgeon’s College. The expansion of this educational offer means that we are able to offer more courses to more students within the Borough of Croydon, taking us closer to realising our ambition of becoming the first-home grown university in Croydon.
“As a deeply embedded member of the Croydon community, I am so proud of the role our College has played in supporting the provision of higher education within the local area for nearly 100 years, particularly in supporting underrepresented groups. I am excited for our College to continue to develop our educational offer and expand the support we provide to our local community.”
Professor Gerald Pillay, Vice Chancellor of Liverpool Hope University said:
“We are so pleased to have partnered with Spurgeon’s College, through our ‘Network of Hope’ to help support the provision of higher education with Croydon. This partnership with Spurgeon’s College is the first Network of Hope partnership outside of the North West and represents a significant step in the growth of the Network and of Spurgeon’s College’s educational offer. We are proud to be able to support the College’s ambitious plans to become the first home-grown university in Croydon.”
Member of Parliament for Croydon North and Shadow Communities Secretary, Steve Reed MP said:
“The announcement from Spurgeon’s College that three new joint honours degree courses are being added to their higher educational offering is exciting news for our Borough. Education has the power to transform lives and I am so pleased that more of these important opportunities are becoming available in our local area thorough the expansion of Spurgeon’s College’s degree courses. Further, student populations make a valuable contribution to local economies, and we are pleased that the increase in student numbers at the College will help to support this.
“The College has been a valued member of our community for nearly 100 years, providing higher education provision within the Borough and producing highly trained graduates who then go on to support our local area. I very much look forward to the expansion of their course portfolio, and the opportunities this will bring to Croydon.”
Leader of Croydon Council, Cllr Hamida Ali said:
“I am delighted by the announcement that Spurgeon’s College is partnering with Liverpool Hope University’s Network of Hope to deliver 3 new joint honours degree courses, here in Croydon. This represents an exciting opportunity for our community to take advantage of expanding educational opportunities available within the local area.
“The flexible way that the College delivers their courses, on weekends, weekdays and evenings, means that the transformative power of education and the opportunities it can bring for both individuals and the local community, are accessible to more people within our Borough.”
Local ward councillor, Cllr Karen Jewitt said:
“I have been working closely with Spurgeon’s College, particularly over the course of the pandemic, to help support our local community through the Lunch and Social Club for elders that we host on the College’s site. Through this work, I have become aware of the important social and community benefits that the College brings to the local area. I am so pleased that the College is expanding its educational offer and in turn expanding these benefits.”
Local ward councillor, Cllr Pat Clouder said:
“Spurgeon’s College is deeply embedded in our ward of Thornton Heath and the Borough as a whole. I am delighted to see the College partner with Liverpool Hope University’s ‘Network of Hope’, to deliver new degree courses to those in the local area and further afield. I am excited for the College to welcome the first cohort of students on these courses in September, and I wish those undertaking the courses every success.”
