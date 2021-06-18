Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hiker Suffers Medical Emergency on Franconia Ridge

CONTACT: CO Christopher McKee 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 June 18, 2021

Franconia, NH – At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a hiker suffering from a medical emergency near the summit of Mount Lincoln. Christian Candelario of Massachusetts suffered a medical emergency while hiking across Franconia Ridge that left him unable to walk.

At the time of the emergency call, AMC members from the Greenleaf Hut and a PEMI Valley Search and Rescue team member were on Mt. Lafayette and hiked over to help Candelario. Two Conservation Officers arrived at 2:40 p.m. and hiked up the Falling Waters Trail to the victim. The AMC staff and PEMI Volunteer were able to provide treatment and help get the hiker up and moving down the mountain. The two Conservation Officers met Candelario at 4:30 p.m. They provided him with food and water and guided him down the trail, arriving at the trailhead at 6:00 p.m. Candelario was transported from the scene in a personal vehicle for further treatment.

No further information is available at this time.

