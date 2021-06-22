Managed Service Provider Offers Best Practices For Managing Hybrid Remote And In-Office Employees
Business technology solutions provider is helping clients support the needs of their employees, located either in-office or remote.FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As more companies open their doors back up to in-office employees, experts at one local IT company are offering guidance on how to accommodate a mix bag of remote and in-office employees.
Quiktek’s founder and CEO Andrew Rich said that the transition can be manageable with the right approach. He and his team have compiled a list of the best practices for managing remote employees, including the following:
Have clear expectations: Set and communicate expectations with your remote employees early and often.
Stay organized: Use project management software and strategies to ensure that the team is organized. Remain flexible to accommodate sudden changes.
Track your team's progress: Being able to celebrate milestones can create a sense of accomplishment while helping everyone stay on the same page about
task completion.
Lead by example: Managers who are also working remotely can model for their teams how to stay on target and communicate effectively at a distance.
Listen and communicate intently: Use all the available technology tools to ensure that you are communicating frequently and clearly with your team members.
Be available: With the right communications software and hardware, you can always be a quick direct message or zoom meeting away from your team.
Avoid micromanaging: Give your remote team the space and freedom to complete their tasks at their own pace.
Rich said Quikteks’ managed IT experts are prepared to help businesses in the Tri-State area transition to remote work.
"We want to be a trusted guide so business can continue to operate successfully”, he said. “Call us to learn more on how to set up your remote team.”
About Quikteks Business Technology Solutions
Since 2002, Quikteks has served businesses of all sizes in New York and New Jersey by providing cutting edge, reliable business technology solutions either remotely or on-site. The full-service managed IT service provider acts as an outsourced IT department, answering IT questions, supporting a company’s hardware and software, installing and updating programs, monitoring systems, securing networks, and beyond.
Learn more at https://www.quikteks.com. Follow the company on Facebook and Twitter at @Quikteks, on Instagram at @quikteksit, on YouTube at @QuikteksLLC, and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/238090.
Andrew Rich
Quikteks
+1 973-882-4644
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn