Did Google Search Console send an email with an error message? • Yoast

We’re big fans of the Google Search Console – and so should you! This is an essential tool to get your site working properly and find opportunities to get better results from the SERPs. But one thing Google Search Console also does is email you when they have a problem. And the error messages can become somewhat cryptic.

Search Console Email for Structured Data Issues

Structured data has been a major issue for some time. With structured data, you can describe your content so that search engines understand it immediately. Of course, there is a big question – your code must be correct and valid so that search engines can fully understand it.

Here three things play out. First, you must provide the required structured data to enable Google to understand the content. Doing so can give you great results for your content.

Second, you may need to provide as many of the recommended properties as possible to meet the full rich result. For example, if you have reviews on your site, it’s a good idea to mark them with everything that makes sense to your page. Required are things like the name of the author and the article being reviewed while the publication date is recommended. If you omit the last one, your results may not be as shaped as others.

Thirdly, it goes without saying, but you have to correct any mistake that pops up, otherwise you will get the shiny rich results!

Search Console is an essential tool to monitor the technical implementation of your structured data. If you’re signed in, Google may send you emails if something goes wrong.

Lots of emails

Add your website Search Console, and you’ll automatically allow Google to track it. Google will send you an email to let you know what the problem is. This can be anything from URLs that have become unavailable to advise on migration to HTTPS or from mobile usability issues to recommendations to improve your structured data.

In general, it’s great that Google notifies site owners and managers of issues that can have a major impact on a site’s performance. Unfortunately, the messages are not always so clear. The solutions they ask for are sometimes cryptic and incomprehensible to the ‘ordinary’ user. The case, even we are scared by email about something called SharedArrayBuffers ! Nobody has ever heard of something called SharedArrayBuffers .

Not really useful, is it?

Of course, this is an extreme example, but the emails usually do not give you an idea of ​​the importance and where to fix what. It’s mostly a ‘We found a problem, fix it’ deal. It’s not helpful, and it can scare even people with a little less knowledge about (technical) SEO. In addition, it can take away people’s focus! Often it’s better to improve your website than to be obsessed with Search Console messages – these are usually peanuts compared to the other work you can do.

This message is an example of a recent structured data email sent by the Search Console. In this case, we have provided solutions to the problems that Google found in the structured data of this particular site. For this we use the WooCommerce SEO Plugin.

An interesting example of missing product structured data

Online stores must do everything in their power to get it product and offers structured data in order. If not, it can hurt your performance – not just in the usual search results, but also in Google Shopping.

So when you see an email like this appear in your inbox below, you know it’s time to get to work. The email below shows which product features Google missed on your page (s). In this case, priceValidUntil , availability , sku , en brand . The post also misses a global identifier for the product, such as an article number.

An example of an email you can get from Google Search Console

How to fix ‘availability’ of missing field

Rich results for products have many characteristics, and one of the most interesting is availability. It tells Google if your product is in stock, out of stock, or even has a factory pre-order. Adding it makes your product listing more attractive in the SERPs and helps customers instantly see if you have your product in store.

Does your online store work on WooCommerce? Then you are in luck, because these mistakes are a quick fix to the WooCommerce SEO Add-on for Yoast SEO. WooCommerce SEO adds a lot of product-structured data by default. Open your product and go to the inventory department to resolve your availability. From there, make sure you have chosen the right availability of the article.

How to fix missing price ‘priceValidUntil’

The priceValidUntil message has something to do with sales or temporary price drops. This field allows you to add a date to your sale that indicates when the sale will end and the regular price will reappear.

This is an easy solution with our WooCommerce SEO add-on. You only need to set the selling price and the duration of the sale of your products on the General tab in the WooCommerce metavak. Then the WooCommerce SEO plugin will automatically add the correct structured data to your product and correct the missing field priceValidUntil issue!

Find out in detail how you can fix this priceValidUntil error »

How to fix ‘shy’ for missing fields

Each product must have a stock container unit. N what? A SKU is a number that identifies a product, making it easier to discover among all the other products. If you get a message from Google Search Console asking you to ‘shove’ the missing field, you’re glad to hear that it’s an easy solution with WooCommerce SEO. Open a product, click Inventory and enter a SKU in the field above. Everything ready!

We have an article that explains how to fix the missing fields ‘sku’ message.

How to fix ‘trademark’ for missing field

Again, WooCommerce SEO helps you to set it up. In the usual Yoast SEO settings, go to WooCommerce SEO and find the settings Schema.org and OpenGraph. Here you can configure the types for the manufacturer, brand and colors. Don’t forget to save the changes once you’re done!

How to correct ‘offers’, ‘review’ or ‘aggregate determination’ must be specified

The one is not in the email mentioned early on, but another one that appears frequently is the message ‘offers’ , ‘review’ or ‘aggregateRating’ must be specified. A message like this is about the basics of product structured data on your site. Without these properties, Google will have trouble finding your products and using the data to deliver rich results for your product.

Although WooCommerce should run it by default, our WooCommerce SEO offers a much better integration of all the different product-structured data features. It also makes sure that your product structured data fits neatly with the structured data that Yoast SEO generates for your website. By doing so, Google has a much greater chance of understanding your content, site, and products.

Here’s how to solve these two problems:

Corrected errors? Don’t forget to confirm Fix in Google Search Console

After fixing the bug or improving your implementation of structured data with recommended features, you can confirm it as determined in Google Search Console. This way, Google will know that you’ve done the job and see if that’s really the case. If this is the case, the error will be avoided and you may receive an email as below:

After asking Google to validate the solution, you may receive an email notifying you that the issue has been fixed.

Stay calm!

The Google Search Console sends out a lot of emails, and it can be a bit scary to see one appear in your inbox with an error message. Whatever you do, do not panic. You are regularly warned about the possible improvement – instead of a bug on your website. Read the e-mail carefully and try to find out if the message makes sense – and what you can do about it.