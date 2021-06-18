Bidets Market Size Worth $ 2.51 Billion by 2026 at 5.39% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Bidets Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (Ceramic Bidets [Floor Mounted and Wall Mounted], Over the Rim Bidets, Toilet Seat Bidets, Handheld Bidets, Portable Bidets and others), Category (Electronic and Manual), End-Use (Residential and Commercial), Distribution Channel (Store-Based [Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores and Others] and Non-Store-Based) and Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Rest of the World), Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast 2020-2026

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bidets Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Bidets Market - Information by Type, Category, End-Use, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2025” the market is projected to reach USD 2.51 Billion by 2026 at a Substantial CAGR of 5.39%

Market Scope:

The high importance of bathroom hygiene and proper cleansing of soiled areas after bowel movement has directly boosted the demand for bidets among consumers across the globe. Moreover, convenient to use for consumers suffering from obesity and disabilities as well as for children has further surged the sales of bidets worldwide in 2019.

Emergence of smart toilets and their growing popularity across several countries can be a huge opportunity for the leading manufacturers in the following years. Large-scale spending on hygiene and health products in France, Germany, US, and many other countries will also favor the bidets market during the given period. The players are expected to be presented with more opportunities in the form of growing government efforts to construct smart public toilets across rural locations, which is touted to boost the sales of bidets to a large extent.

Market Drivers and Growth Influencers:

The Bidets Market Size is receiving a substantial boost from the burgeoning construction sector especially in developed economies, which are experiencing a surge in residential and commercial construction activities.

Construction activities are increasing in these countries, due to the high disposable income and rising government spending on upgrading the existing infrastructure.

The popularity of wall mounted bidets has soared considerably, particularly in malls and hotels, while electronic bidets with more benefits like adjustable temperature, air dry and water pressure should further bolster the market share worldwide.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10165

Key Players Locking Horns:

Technological innovations coupled with the introduction of bidets with better features by the leading firms has enhanced the level of competition in the global market. Further, most of the vendors concentrate on expanding their product ranges, while also employing strategies including acquisitions, partnerships and mergers, to capture a higher share in the global market.

Major Firms that are active in the Global Bidets Market are:

Tushy Inc. (US)

Bio Bidet (US)

Toto Ltd. (Japan)

Brondell Inc. (US)

Omigo (US)

2GoProducts, LLC. (US)

Alpha Bidet (US)

Genie Bidet (US)

Big John Products Inc. (US)

Kohler Co. (US)

Market Segmentation:

To offer a better understanding of the worldwide industry, the report has highlighted a few segments, namely Type, Category, End-Use and Distribution Channel.

Types of bidets are ceramic bidets [wall mounted and floor mounted] along with toilet seat bidets, over the rim bidets, portable bidets, handheld bidets, and others. Ceramic bidets, out of all the segments, attained the top spot in 2019 and will continue to witness decent growth in the years to come. Ceramic bidets are mostly used in households across Europe and South America due to their low cost as well as elegant finish and designs. Advanced features including ability to adjust water temperature and availability of hot water further boost their sales worldwide.

Categories analyzed in the report are manual and electronic. Electronic segment will exhibit growth at a higher rate compared to its counterpart, in line with the frequent launch of more modern features that are user-friendly. Also, innovations in the electronics sector are encouraging the introduction of power and energy saving devices, which further drive the sales.

End-users in the global market are commercial as well as residential. Residential segment has procured the biggest share in the global market and is also touted to secure a healthy growth rate over the review period.

Lastly, the global market, with respect to distribution channel, has been dissected into store-based [specialty stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, and more] along with non-store-based. Supermarkets & hypermarkets segment secured the lead in 2019.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (90 Pages) on Bidet: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/bidets-market-10165

Regional Status:

Europe, America and Asia Pacific or APAC along with RoW or Rest of the World are the key markets for bidets across the globe.

Europe has been the most attractive market since 2019 and is expected to soar at a consistent rate in the ensuing years, given the popularity of bidets as essential bathroom fitting in hotels and households. Mounting demand for convenient bidets among the expanding elderly population that requires effortless cleaning facilitates market growth in the region. Also, the need to prevent urinary tract infections and the provision of easy installation at lower rates provide impetus to the sales of bidets in the region. High urbanization, extensive use of luxurious accessories, especially in premium hotels and substantial purchasing capacity of the mass in the region also add to the market value.

Asia Pacific has emerged as a lucrative revenue pocket in the global market for bidets. Spike in the spending capabilities of the people in India, China, and various countries in South East Asia has presented a host of opportunities to the major players in the region. Soaring awareness with regard to personal hygiene as well as about the benefits of bidets help foster the market share in the region. The large population of obese and disabled consumers in the region, also enhance the demand for bidets. Spur in the number of corporate offices, hectic lifestyle followed by IT workers and the growing employee workforces in the region prompt the organizations to opt for smart toilets, and ultimately adopt bidets.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/shopping_cart?report_id=10165

Latest Developments:

October 2020

Poo-Pourri has introduced its latest Poo-Pourri Bidet, which is a device that claims to completely transform the toilet experience, by converting the latter to a bidet in 15 minutes or less. The new bidet needs no electricity or plumbing, makes use of the water from the water line in the toilet to fill up the retractable dual nozzles used for cleaning from front to back. The Poo-Pourri Bidet is available in an aesthetic design with a thin profile, making it highly universal and also eliminating the need for replacing the whole toilet seat. The new line of bidets is cost-effective and are eco-friendly.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10165

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: inkedIn | Twitter

Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com