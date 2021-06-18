John Waller Releases Parade, American Songwriter-Premiered Duet With Daughter, “What My Father Does”
Father Of 10, Waller’s Upcoming Album, A Family Thing, Slated To Release This Fall
This uplifting anthem showcases a positive, all-embracing message and the pair combine fantastic vocals for a showcase of spirit”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accomplished singer, songwriter, husband and father of 10 children, John Waller releases his Parade and American Songwriter-premiered “What My Father Does” single today at digital and streaming outlets everywhere. A rousing anthem leading into 2021’s Father’s Day weekend, the song introduces the recording and video debut of Waller’s 16-year-old daughter, Sophee Waller, and will be featured on Waller’s sixth full-length studio album, A Family Thing, slated to release this fall.
— Parade
Teaming with longtime friend, radio personality and video director Bill Sammons, John and Sophee traveled to Rehoboth Beach, DE to record a live video performance of “What My Father Does” along with a full studio orchestra.
“This uplifting anthem showcases a positive, all-embracing message and the pair combine fantastic vocals for a showcase of spirit,” says Parade in today’s feature premiere of the video. “The video focuses all of this energy with a beautiful portrayal of love and support.”
“I’ve made quite a few videos over the years and I must say, this was the most enjoyable experience for me thus far,” shares John. “Just watching Sophee radiate on camera and getting to interact with her as my daughter and capture the real, true emotion of how I feel about her as my beloved child brought me so much joy! I think people are going to really fall in love with this song and particularly with my daughter Sophee!”
“With a voice that ‘makes most heads spin,’ the aspiring artist adds levity to her father’s vetted vocal strength,” says American Songwriter in its audio premiere of the song earlier this week.
“I’ve spent most of my life on the road with my dad,” adds Sophee in American Songwriter. “I love the scenes of it, and experiences I’ve had growing up. Being in the studio with my dad, it really feels like what I am supposed to do. And it was just a lot of fun, a good bonding experience for us.”
Building from an ethereal, piano-driven ambiance into a triumphant, powerful expression filled with a full string orchestra and anchored by father/daughter harmonies, “What My Father Does” poetically captures the inspiring truth of the gospel. The song and the entire new album revolve around God’s unequivocal and undeserved love. “My sins don't dismiss it, and my achievements don't warrant it,” says John. “I see that more clearly today than ever, and the freedom in that is overwhelming. It's how I love my children and it's how God loves His. It's what my Father does.”
The Waller family story, like most people's stories, is one of a constant trajectory forward but with hundreds of unexpected rabbit trails to places they never anticipated. One of those trails led the family to Ukraine where they adopted three siblings who are now an integral part of the Waller family. Other trails included moving the family across the country for a time in local church ministry that resulted in learning to slow down to catch up to God.
Now back in his hometown of Senoia, GA, Waller feels he is producing the best music of his life, and is writing lyrics that come from deeply personal encounters with God and time with family.
“It just feels different now,” says Waller. “I'm writing from a different place, and with a sense that God is really going to use this music to minister to moms and dads and families, like He has ministered to our family.”
The new song follows Waller’s first new radio single in over two years, “But God.” The song, initially released from Radiate Music this spring, will be featured on the upcoming album that will be released independently.
Known for such inspiring hit singles as “Crazy Faith” (featured in the hit box office film War Room), “While I'm Waiting” (featured in 2008’s No.1 independent film Fireproof), “As For Me and My House,” “Awakening (aka The Coffee Song)” and many more, Waller has continually used his gifts as a singer and songwriter to inspire, educate and encourage people across all walks of life.
For more information on John Waller and his music, visit:
http://johnwallerofficial.com/
https://www.facebook.com/johnwaller
https://twitter.com/JohnWallermusic
https://www.instagram.com/johnwallerofficial
https://www.tiktok.com/@johnwallermusic?
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2WiiiF6LkajwdVw_iq81CA
About John Waller:
Georgia native John Waller first caught the attention of the Christian music community as frontman for the fan favorite, According to John (1996-2003). When the group disbanded, Waller moved to Colorado, helped launch Southlink Church and began writing songs that led to a signing a record deal with Beach Street Records/Provident Music Group. His major label solo debut, The Blessing (2007), earned a Top 10 "Faces to Watch” nod by Billboard while his follow-up, While I’m Waiting (2009), included the poignant title track featured in the Fireproof film, the No. 1 independent film in 2008. The music video to the title track of his As For Me and My House (2011) has received over 5 million views on YouTube alone while the title track of Crazy Faith (2015) was featured in the US News & World Report-lauded film, War Room. His most recent album and Radiate Music debut, Explosions of Light (2019), sparked the Christian radio Top 40 favorite, “Awakening (aka The Coffee Song).” While not in the studio finishing his latest album slated to release this fall, Waller can be found with his wife and 10 children residing near Atlanta, GA.
Rick Hoganson
Hoganson Media Relations
hoganson@comcast.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
John Waller feat. Sophee Waller "What My Father Does" Official Music Video