Kreidler calls Supreme Court ruling on ACA a win for millions of Americans

June 17, 2021

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler issued the following statement on today’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold the Affordable Care Act and again reject the most recent challenge by the Republican Party:

“The U.S. Supreme Court’s 7-2 ruling today on the challenge to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) guarantees that the critical, often life-saving health coverage millions of Americans rely on will continue.

“The challenge was based on a shaky legal argument inspired by mean-spirited politics and their instigators who have consistently failed to acknowledge the benefits of the law since it took effect. More Americans today have health coverage and depend on the numerous benefits and protections – especially now, as our country fights through the Coronavirus pandemic.

“People are guaranteed now that no health insurer can ask about or reject coverage for a pre-existing medical condition. I struggle to understand why some so-called leaders would fight to repeal this popular law and seek to let health insurance companies continue to play God with people’s lives.

“The ACA is not perfect but it provides people with peace of mind and has saved countless lives during this historic health crisis. With today’s ruling, I hope we can now move forward and make the necessary improvements to the law. Clearly, it has proven its worth.”