State Police Investigate Cecil County Fatal Crash

June 18, 2021

(RISING SUN, MD) – Maryland State Police are continuing an investigation into a crash yesterday afternoon that claimed the life of a 50-year-old Cecil County woman.

The deceased is identified as Dawn Bryant, 50, of Conowingo, Md. She was the driver and sole occupant of a green Jeep.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. yesterday, troopers from the North East Barrack were dispatched to a traffic crash reported at 1191 Conowingo Road in Rising Sun. Upon arrival, troopers found three vehicles were involved. Fire and emergency medical services personnel also responded to the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates all three vehicles were traveling northbound on Route 1, north of Connelly Road. Troopers believe as the green Jeep was slowing to turn right into a driveway at 1191 Conowingo Road, the Honda behind the Jeep slowed too. The third vehicle, a black Jeep, failed to control its speed and rear ended the Honda causing a chain reaction.

The driver of the green Jeep, later identified as Bryant, was ejected and trapped under her vehicle which subsequently overturned during the incident. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other two drivers involved in the incident were uninjured. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

The cause and contributing factors involved in this crash remain under investigation. All possible causes are being considered. The investigation is continuing.

