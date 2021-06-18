Lansing Avenue closed from Shirley Drive to Royal Drive in Jackson starting June 22 to rebuild bridge over I-94

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTY: Jackson

HIGHWAYS: Lansing Avenue I-94

CLOSEST CITY: Jackson

ESTIMATED START DATE: 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 6 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021

OVERALL I-94 PROJECT COMPLETION DATE: June 2023

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close Lansing Avenue from Shirley Drive to Royal Drive to rebuild the bridge over I-94 in Jackson.

This work is part of MDOT's ongoing $120 million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the Airport Road interchange to just west of the east US-127/I-94 interchange in Blackman and Leoni Township. The I-94 project involves upgrading the US-127/M-50 (West Avenue)/I-94 interchange to a diverging diamond interchange, the Elm Road interchange with roundabouts, and rebuilding the Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Southbound Lansing Avenue will be detoured east on Parnall Road, south on M-106 (Cooper Street), and then west on North Street back to Lansing Avenue.

Northbound Lansing Avenue will be detoured east on North Street, north on Cooper Street, and then west on Parnall Road back to Lansing Avenue.

Please follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This traffic configuration will increase safety for workers and motorists through this work zone. These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of I-94, which is a significant local and national trade corridor.