Gov. Ivey Awards COVID-19 Recovery Funds to 6 Alabama Counties

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey has awarded a total of $2.6 million to six Alabama counties to help them overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

The awards to Etowah, Lee, Clarke, Coffee, Houston and Pike counties are part of more than $40 million allocated to Alabama under a special Community Development Block Grant program funded from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Gov. Ivey will announce additional grants to other Alabama cities and counties as applications are processed. The grant funds are required to be expended on projects relating to the recovery from or preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus or any future infectious diseases.

“It is imperative for our own safety and welfare and for the sake of the economy that we put COVID-19 behind us and get on with our lives,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am hopeful these funds will be beneficial in assisting these counties to help their residents as we continue to take great steps to overcome the pandemic.”

Etowah County was awarded $500,000 and will use funds to provide relief grants to small businesses and provide rental and utility assistance to qualified low and moderate-income people.

Lee County was awarded $500,000 and will allocate funds for assistance with rent and utility bill payment assistance and food distribution.

Clarke County was awarded $300,000 to provide rent and utility bill assistance to low- and moderate-income families and provide personal protective equipment for first responders.

Coffee County was awarded $500,000 and will construct an emergency operations center.

Houston County was awarded $400,000 and will supply the county with a mobile testing and vaccination unit and construct a storage area for personal protection equipment.

Pike County was awarded $400,000 to purchase two ambulances for its fire department.

The funds were made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and can be used to support COVID-19 testing and vaccinations; rental, mortgage and utility assistance; assistance to food banks and pantries; job creation and business assistance and related projects to provide pandemic relief.

Alabama counties and entitlement communities receiving the CDBG-COVID funds were required to make an application with the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

“The list of projects may differ, but the overall goal of everyone involved in this grant process is to ensure our recovery and to get Alabama back on the move,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “I am delighted at the cooperative spirit displayed by Alabama’s counties, towns and cities in formulating their needs and concerns in this grant process.”

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

###