STEEP DEALS FOR STEEPED COFFEE LOVERS ON AMAZON PRIME DAY: JUNE 21-22
Innovative Steeped Brewing Method Brings Sustainable Single-Serve Coffee from Top Specialty Roasters to Your DoorstepSANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steeped Coffee, a Certified B Corp, announced today the entire Amazon lineup of its popular 8-pack boxes of single-serve craft roasted coffee will be featured as an Amazon Prime Day deal on June 21 & 22. Steeped is offering an additional limited time 33% discount, available to all Amazon Prime members here with free shipping included.
All five premium Steeped Coffee blends are available at the discounted price on Amazon Prime Day: Sunrise Light Roast, Medium California Roast, Odyssey Dark Roast, Breakwater Organic French Roast, and Eventide Decaf. A sustainable alternative to single-serve pods and capsules, Steeped Coffee’s Guilt-Free Packaging™ is certified compostable and made using renewable materials. For ongoing savings, Steeped Coffee subscriptions are also available with free shipping delivered on your schedule.
The revolutionary Steeped Brewing Method delivers all of the benefits of single-serve coffee with none of the barriers. It is quickly becoming the new standard in single-serve coffee as the only fully compostable brewing method that doesn’t require a machine, grinder, or specialty equipment to prepare premium coffee. Brewed similar to tea, Steeped delivers a simple cup of barista-approved coffee in minutes. Each Steeped Pack contains craft roasted, precision ground pre-portioned coffee that is triple nitro-sealed for freshness to guarantee the perfect cup every time.
“Steeped doesn’t take its specialty coffee standards lightly and we’ve worked diligently to validate every aspect of the Steeped Method from freshness, quality, extraction, shelf life, and most importantly, consistent taste to bring the most authentic craft roast experience directly to single-serve,” said Josh Wilbur, Founder and CEO, Steeped Coffee. “On Amazon Prime Day we hope to introduce even more coffee lovers to our sustainable brewing method that’s changing the way we drink coffee, one cup at a time.”
Steeped Coffee features include:
● 100% Specialty Coffee: quality coffee ethically sourced directly from farmers
● Full Immersion Filter: compostable non-GMO filters for ideal water-in and maximum flavor-out
● Guilt-Free Packaging: made using plant-based renewable and compostable materials
● Local Micro Batching: specialty coffee roasted locally in small batches
● Pre-Portioned Single-Serve: only brew what you use, reducing wasteful consumption
● Precision Ground: consistent water-cooled grinding to the micron
● Nitro Sealed: removes oxygen, stopping the clock on freshly ground beans
● Just Add Water: single-serve convenience with no machines required
● Barista Approved: tested by independent specialty Q-graders for freshness, quality, and taste
About Steeped Coffee
Steeped, Inc. based in Santa Cruz, California, is a Certified B Corp and Benefit Corporation focused on every detail from farm-to-cup and beyond, to bring people the most convenient, quality, ethically sourced, and sustainably packaged products available. Steeped is the new standard in coffee helping to make quality coffee more accessible through its proprietary technology and Steeped Brewing Method that is licensed to over 250 of the top specialty roasters around the globe. Steeped delivers 100% freshly roasted, precision ground, and nitro-sealed specialty coffee pre-portioned within Steeped Full Immersion Filters. Steeped Coffee is the simplest way to make a perfect cup of coffee by just adding water, with no machine needed. Welcome to Coffee Simplified.
