Sexual Abuse Victims Need Legal Representation to Protect Their Rights and Hold Those Responsible Accountable.

As more states create a look-back window for victims who were sexually abused as children and teens, more survivors will have a chance to be heard in court.

We hope this spotlight on sexual abuse claims around our great nation has given some law firms a wakeup call.”
— Edward Lott, Ph.D., M.B.A.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
As more states create a look-back window for victims who were sexually abused as children and teens, more survivors will have a chance to be heard in court. That can only happen with the help of attorneys. ForLawFirmsOnly Marketing, Inc., supports law firms by helping them connect with sexual abuse victims.

About a quarter of American girls and one in six boys will be sexually assaulted before they turn 18, according to Deborah Khoshaba Psy.D., who wrote an article in Psychology Today. Less than ten percent will tell anyone about it, and just six to eight percent will report it.

Victims are suffering because of human traffickers, religious organizations, schools, summer camps, sports organizations, and individuals. Many of them have viable legal claims against these types of defendants. They need attorneys willing and able to represent them.

Opening deadlines to file legal actions helps victims get closure for a traumatic time in their life that may have happened decades ago. By holding abusers responsible, lawsuits can lead to closure, which provides a final chapter to a traumatic time in the lives of sexual abuse victims.

Right now, sexual abuse victims are looking for legal help which can help them start their lives over again. ForLawFirmsOnly, Stand Against Poverty, Inc., and Initiatives for the Development of Humanity, Inc., are here to assist victims get the legal help they need.

We hope this spotlight on sexual abuse claims around our great nation gives law firms a wakeup call as to what is going on. As more and more states open up their statute of limitations laws with look-back windows, thanks to legal representation, more survivors will get their day in court.

Sexual Abuse Victims Need Legal Representation to Protect Their Rights and Hold Those Responsible Accountable.

