Data Facts Announces Promotion of Sarah Gaither to VP of Background Screening Operations

Long-term Data Facts employee Sarah Gaither has been promoted to Background Screening Vice-President of Operations.

Sarah is devoted to our customers and a natural leader. A VP position was the obvious next step.” — Daphne Large, Data Facts CEO

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Facts, a nationwide provider of national and international background screening solutions, recently announced long-term employee Sarah Gaither has been promoted to Vice-President of Background Screening Operations.

Gaither has most recently served as the Director of Background Screening Operations. Over her 15 years with the company, she has developed exceptional client support, technical, and leadership skills. She has also cultivated a deep understanding of the Background Screening industry, which directly benefits Data Facts’ clients.

Daphne Large, Data Facts’ Founder and CEO, comments. “Sarah displays many of our Core Values daily, always striving to be her personal best, crossing the finish line routinely on projects and deadlines, always seeking to do the right thing by our team, our customers, vendors and Data Facts, and always encouraging others and herself to be extraordinary. I've had the privilege of working closely with Sarah for years. It’s been my joy to see her grow, stretch herself, and achieve new heights - even when she may have been out of her comfort zone. She is devoted to our customers and a natural leader. A VP position was the obvious next step.”

Gaither is excited about the possibilities and opportunities this position offers. “I will continue leading our Operations Managers and team members in an efficient manner, helping them realize their full potential, allowing us to meet our clients’ needs and surpass their expectations. This role will allow for strategic management of our background screening operations, assist in growing our industry knowledge, and further build upon the foundation that has already been established."

Sarah graduated with a Bachelor of Science from University of Tennessee Chattanooga. She is also a Licensed Private Investigator and FCRA certified. Sarah received the Shining Star and Diamond Awards in 2012, and the President’s Award in 2018 for her outstanding performance at Data Facts.

About Data Facts

For over three decades, Data Facts’ background screening solutions have provided clients with innovative, transformational technology and a personalized customer experience. This 360-degree support system is the foundation of our client relationships. Experience the fastest turnaround times, the strongest customer service, and the most accurate information available in background screening with Data Facts… because you deserve a better experience.