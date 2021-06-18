Community Meeting and Public Availability Sessions June 22 and Contractor Information Session June 23 for Kerr-McGee Superfund Site

Federal and state officials, together with Multistate Trust representatives, will hold a community meeting and two public availability sessions about the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp – Navassa Superfund Site on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Meeting topics will include the Operable Unit 1 delisting, recent work and expected future work, anticipated timeline for the work, local hiring for contractors, and property sale/redevelopment planning.

Novant Health-New Hanover Regional Medical Center is offering a COVID-19 vaccination event on June 22 at the suggestion of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, with coordination support from the University of North Carolina Wilmington, and with the permission of the Town of Navassa.

On Wednesday, June 23, the Multistate Trust will hold a contractor information session to discuss potential contracting needs for upcoming excavation work at the Kerr-McGee Site.

In-person events are resuming at the Navassa Community Center, with COVID-19 precautions. Virtual meeting options are available.

Who:

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4

N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ)

The Multistate Environmental Response Trust (Multistate Trust)

When:

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Public Availability Session (virtual only) – 12 noon to 1:30 p.m.

Public Availability Session (drop-in, in-person only) – 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Public Availability Sessions will give community members an opportunity to talk with EPA, NCDEQ and Multistate Trust representatives about plans for the Site and have questions answered.

Vaccination Clinic – 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. In-person. Novant Health-New Hanover Regional Medical Center will offer the Pfizer vaccine (for ages 12 and older) and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (for ages 18 and older). See the vaccine event flyer linked here and attached. Visit https://www.nhrmc.org/coronavirus.

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Contractor Information Session – 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. In-person and virtual. The Multistate Trust will discuss its plan to fulfill contracting needs locally for upcoming excavation-related work, where possible. Topics will include anticipated scope and timing of work, expected expertise needed, required qualifications, and potential training opportunities. See the flyer linked here about the Contractor Information Session.

Where:

In-person events will be held at the Navassa Community Center, 338 Main Street, Navassa, NC 28451. Virtual events can be accessed online (Zoom) or by conference call (phone).

ONLINE:

PHONE: Call (301) 715-8592 and enter meeting ID 946 584 8922# and passcode 664564#.

For More Information:

Site Background:

From 1936 to 1974, Kerr-McGee and other companies operated a creosote-based wood treating facility on approximately 70 acres of the 246-acre former Kerr-McGee Property. By 1980, Kerr-McGee dismantled the wood-treatment buildings and facilities. The former Kerr-McGee Property is bounded by the Brunswick River, Sturgeon Creek, a residential area, and a light industrial area.

In 2010, groundwater, soil, and sediment contamination by creosote-related chemicals led the EPA to add the former Kerr-McGee Property to the National Priorities List of federal Superfund sites. Site contamination does not currently threaten people living or working near the Superfund Site.

In 2005, the property was conveyed to Tronox, a Kerr-McGee spinoff that filed for bankruptcy protection in 2009. In 2011, the Multistate Trust acquired approximately 152 acres of the former Kerr-McGee Property as a court-appointed trustee as part of the Tronox bankruptcy settlement. In 2016, the Multistate Trust purchased an additional two acres.

The Multistate Trust is working with its beneficiaries—EPA and NCDEQ—on Site investigation, remediation and facilitating safe, beneficial future reuse.