How to use LinkedIn’s social sales index like a professional

LinkedIn is a social media platform that is permanently underestimated. However, it is not always easy to determine how effective you are on the platform. Enter LinkedIn’s Social Selling Index.

This handy metric tells you exactly how effective you are as a social vendor, while emphasizing how you can improve. In this article, I discuss everything you need to know about the tool, how to use it correctly and how to improve your score.

What is LinkedIn’s social sales index?

LinkedIn’s Social Selling Index (SSI), launched in 2014, measures how effective your social sales are on the platform.

LinkedIn uses four factors to calculate your SSI:

to establish a personal brand

to find the right people

working on insights

build relationships

Each factor is worth 25 points. Complete them all, then you will get the perfect score.

There are several reasons to strive for a high social sales index. To begin with, a high score increases your reach on the platform. Even if the LinkedIn algorithm do not take your SSI directly into account when determining the scope of posts, all the individual factors that your SSI calculates will help you reach a wider audience.

A high SSI can also lead to more connection requests and more people following you – which establish yourself as a thought leader in your industry and makes it easier to connect with decision makers.

LinkedIn provides data to back up some of these claims. According to their Social Sales Index Page, leading social sellers create 45 percent more opportunities than lower social sellers and are 51% more likely to reach a quota. In addition, 78 percent of their peers sell out who do not use social media.

How to Find Your LinkedIn SSI Score

It’s easy to find your SSI on LinkedIn. If you are already logged in to LinkedIn, follow the link below to see your score.

Find your social sales index.

You can also access your SSI through Sales Navigator by checking admin a click User reporting.

Important information on the dashboard to note includes:

your SSI score

the score for each of the four components

how to compare SSI to your industry

how it compares to your network

We then discuss what each of these criteria means in detail.

LinkedIn social sales metrics

As I mentioned above, LinkedIn uses four factors to calculate the social sales index: establishing a personal brand, finding the right people, working with insights, and building relationships.

But what does each of those statistics actually mean?

This is what you need to know.

Establishing a personal brand

For this criterion, LinkedIn looks at how complete your profile is and the quality of the content you post on the platform. Do you have a cover photo, a complete work history and recommendations? How many posts do you create and how many views and comments do the posts receive?

Finding the right people

This measure is strongly focused on Sales Navigator, which makes it difficult for free users to get a good score. LinkedIn wants you to use their tools to find the right people, reach out to them successfully, and create systems and automation to make the process smoother.

Involve with insights

Are you share popular content? If this is not the case then maybe your account is not too high. The more content you share and the more views, preferences and comments it receives, the better you will score.

Building Relationships

The final benchmark is about network management. It is a measure of how often and successfully you reach people.

How to Use LinkedIn’s Social Selling Index

How useful is LinkedIn’s social sales index, other than that it is a measure of vanity? This is a fair question.

Some people, like Andrew O’Hearn, does not see much value in the tool. He believes SSI is a way to promote Sales Navigator.

Do we really want to reinforce the ‘keyboard commando’ preferences of some LinkedIn users who do not regularly test their online assumptions in the real (face-to-face) business networking communities?

However, I think there are quite a few things you can do with SSI. Here are some reasons to pay attention to LinkedIn’s Social Selling Index.

Measure your personal brand

Checking your SSI is a great way to strength of your personal brand and take steps necessary to improve it. After all, what is measured is managed, and you may not realize how far behind your peers are before it is pointed out.

Because each improvement results in an increased score, SSI also provides a way to play the process, making you much more likely to actually do it.

Identify areas for improvement

You may think that you are killing LinkedIn, but you may not be making enough new connections or posting enough valuable content. Either way, your SSI can easily highlight areas to improve.

Use it as a yardstick

Perhaps the best use for your SSI as a benchmark tool. The tool automatically compares your profile with other people in your industry and network so you can quickly see where you are at the moment.

You can also use your personal score to track improvements and growth as a social vendor. This is exactly what Microsoft with their sales representatives. When they first climbed on Sales Navigator, their median SSI was 48. After a few months of training and activity, their average SSI score rose to 56.

The impact of the increase was significant. Those with higher SSIs saw a 37 percent increase in opportunities, and every 10-point increase had 4.3 more opportunities.

How to improve your SSI

No matter what your SSI score is, there is probably something you can do to improve it. Below I have listed five of the best strategies to improve your SSI and increase your effectiveness on the platform.

Fill out your LinkedIn profile in full

The first and easiest thing to do to improve your social sales index is to fill in your profile in full. There’s a lot to do here, so here are some starting points to get you started.

add a profile photo

fill in your job title

add a useful, keyword-rich summary

add your training and skills

request recommendations from colleagues and clients

add examples of your work in the recommended section

You will be amazed at how much your SSI score can jump by just filling out your profile properly. However, be careful. You do not want to include so much information that your profile becomes unreadable.

When adding information to your profile, always ask yourself if people will find it useful.

Connect with the right people on LinkedIn

You need a large network to succeed on LinkedIn. Remember, while quantity is important, so is its quality. This means you do not have to send invitations to random people. Instead, take the time to find the right people.

This means people who:

you know personally

are leaders in your sector

work in your sector in general

are people you buy or sell to

The more cohesive your network is, the stronger it will be.

Use LinkedIns advanced search functionality to find the right people to connect with. Some of the features are only available for premium accounts, but even free users can use filters to find relevant people to join and improve their SSI.

You can also find related connections under “My Network”> “People you may know.”

Post content targeted to LinkedIn users

One of the easiest ways to improve your SSI categories is to post quality content. This will improve your personal brand, build relationships and connect with other users.

Quality content can be in the form of LinkedIn posts, or you can try more advanced tactics.

Connect to your network and beyond

It is important to have a large network, but also to connect with them. You need to be in regular contact with a large part of your network to show the algorithm to which you are committed to building long-term relationships.

Do not just scatter a bunch of people with connection requests. Aim high and start following thought leaders in your industry. Be considerate of their content and try to strike up a conversation. Make sure you also respond to anyone who comments on your posts.

Conversations are becoming more important than ever on the platform. LinkedIn reports a 43 percent year-on-year growth in conversations during the third quarter of 2021. The more engaged you are, the higher your SSI score will be, and the more conversations you will have.

Use Sales Navigator

One of the reasons LinkedIn insists on SSI is to encourage the adoption of Sales Navigator. In fact, it is impossible to be nearly 100 without using the paid subscription. If you are already a Sales Navigator user, you want to use as many features of the tool as possible.

In particular, use the saved search function to automate finding relevant people to connect with.

Social Sales Index Questions

What is a good LinkedIn SSI score? A good SSI score from LinkedIn is 70+. Between 40 and 70 can be considered good, while younger than 40 are poor. How important is the SSI score? A good SSI score can help increase your influence on the platform and make sure you do all the things you need to do to become a good social vendor. How often will my SSI be updated? LinkedIn updates the Social Selling Index once a day. How is the Social Selling Index calculated? LinkedIn uses four categories to calculate the Social Selling Index: to establish a personal brand, to find the right people, to work with insights, and to build relationships. Each category is worth 25 points.

Conclusion for social sales index

LinkedIn’s Social Selling Index shows how effectively you use the platform. Given the importance of social sales in many B2B industries, this kind of insight is crucial. It’s also a way to see how you compare to your competitors and to find improvements.

With a little more time spent setting up your profile, growing your network and connecting with peers on the platform, you can make your SSI soar. It can mean significantly more clues and sales. So, get out there and start making LinkedIn work harder for you.

What is your best SSI standard?