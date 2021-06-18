SC DSS Honors June Employees of the Month

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Danielle Jones 803-898-7248 Danielle.Jones@dss.sc.gov

June 18, 2021 -- The South Carolina Department of Social Services Employee of the Month program recognizes staff whose work exemplifies our core principles: Competence, Courage and Compassion.

The seven most recently selected were: Christy Burns, Legal Services, Greenville; Christine Pitts, Economic Services, State Office; Veronica Aiken, Child Support Services, Columbia; Nahamma Diaz, Adult Protective Services, Dorchester County; Frank Shock, Accountability Date & Research Services, Greenville County; Gloria Kempson, Finance Services, Columbia and Debbie Evans, Child Protective Services, Spartanburg County.

Staff selected for the Employee of the Month Program are awarded with lunch with the State Director, along with other honorees; a dedicated parking space; a photo and write up displayed at State Office; and a write-up sent to their community newspaper. The luncheon is now a virtual meeting with all the awardees.