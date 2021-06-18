Global Silicon Valley (GSV) Founder Michael Moe to Keynote Invest in Schools Summit Washington DC.
Moe is widely regarded as a visionary in the fields of education and impact investing. A top Wall Street analyst, Moe is also a best-selling author and early investor in Starbucks, Facebook and numerous other home run investments. In 2009, he founded the ASU + GSV Summit, which has become the pre-eminent global gathering of technology-oriented education innovators, attracting nearly 4000 annually.
“I’ve followed Michael’s career from his first job after graduating from the University of Minnesota. He started as an analyst and quickly rose to the top of his field because of his supreme vision and leadership, said Brett Johnson, CEO of Altru Institute, organizer of the Invest in Schools Summit. “Michael and his business partner Deborah Quazzo have made a significant and meaningful impact on the world through their work in education and financing the most worthy companies.”
Widely regarded as an authority on growth investing, Moe’s honors include Institutional Investor‘s “All American” research team and the Wall Street Journal‘s “Best on the Street” award. He was recognized by Business Week as, “one of the best stock pickers in the country.” In 2006, Moe authored the business bestseller Finding the Next Starbucks (Penguin), in its third printing in five languages and lauded for its insights into investing in emerging growth companies.
In 2009, Moe and Quazzo approached Arizona State University (ASU) with the idea of collaborating. From modest beginnings attended by 150 people, the ASU + GSV Summit is now a pre-eminent conference in the field and draws global leaders. Its 12th annual meeting August 9-11 in San Diego is expected to draw 4,000 attendees.
Moe is a visionary and has developed a keen understanding how COVID has impacted the world and will impact education going forward. “His writings have been prophetic. If you want to get a grasp of what the future holds, Michael Moe’s perspective will frame it for you. We’re delighted he can share his outlook at our conference and greatly appreciate him offering his insights to help America’s kids get a brighter future,” said Johnson.
“The correlation between education and poverty is unmistakable and direct,” says Moe. “The historic funding, if applied correctly, can make a difference. I’m happy to represent the GSV team to support an effort to make our K-12 schools high performance. With innovation there is hope. ‘Every kid in America deserves a chance’ has been the motto of GSV since we started it. There is reason for hope, but success will only occur through collaboration and teamwork. The Altru Institute is doing their part. We’re happy to support.”
