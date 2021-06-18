Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
June 18, 2021 - Texas Unemployment Rate falls to 6.5 percent in May

Date: June 18, 2021

Media Contact: James Bernsen Phone: 512-463-8556

State adds 34,400 jobs over the month

AUSTIN — In May, the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 6.5 percent, down 0.2 percentage points from April 2021. Texas added 34,400 total nonagricultural jobs over the month, making gains in 12 of the last 13 months. Texas added a total of 804,200 jobs since May 2020.

"Texas employers continue to add jobs, strengthening our economy and creating opportunities for Texas workers to connect to a rewarding career," said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. "Job seekers can access skills enhancement resources to prepare for these newly created jobs via our local Workforce Solutions partners and through TX.metrixlearning.com."

In May, the Leisure and Hospitality industry added 14,200 jobs, having recovered 264,100 jobs since May 2020. Professional and Business Services increased by 13,800 positions. Also of note, Manufacturing employment gained 3,200 jobs over the month.

"Continued job expansion and a decreasing unemployment rate are great news for Texas" workforce," said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. "TWC is here to continue providing job seekers with resources like career fairs, hiring events at local workforce boards and job matching services through MyTXCareer.com to connect Texans with employment opportunities."

The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded May's lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 3.9 percent, followed by the Austin-Round Rock MSA at 4.2 percent and the College Station-Bryan MSA at 4.5 percent.

"Texas employers have been open for business and excited about getting Texans back to work," said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. "Employers across the state have made innovative changes to their businesses over the past year, all to ensure their survival and to create a safe environment for their employees as well as their customers."

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for June is scheduled to be released on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands)
  May 2021 April 2021 May 2020
C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate
United States 160,607.0 151,778.0 8,829.0 5.5 160,379.0 151,160.0 9,220.0 5.7 157,975.0 137,461.0 20,514.0 13.0
Texas 14,061.2 13,232.0 829.3 5.9 14,060.9 13,163.0 897.9 6.4 13,550.0 11,957.1 1,592.8 11.8
Abilene 79.1 75.4 3.6 4.6 78.7 74.9 3.8 4.9 74.5 68.4 6.1 8.2
Amarillo 133.7 128.5 5.2 3.9 133.2 127.7 5.5 4.1 126.9 117.3 9.6 7.5
Austin-Round Rock 1,272.2 1,218.1 54.0 4.2 1,270.1 1,211.6 58.5 4.6 1,190.3 1,066.5 123.8 10.4
Beaumont-Port Arthur 173.9 157.2 16.8 9.6 173.0 155.5 17.5 10.1 168.4 140.7 27.6 16.4
Brownsville-Harlingen 168.8 154.1 14.7 8.7 170.1 154.3 15.8 9.3 165.1 141.6 23.6 14.3
College Station-Bryan 133.2 127.3 5.9 4.5 132.4 126.2 6.2 4.7 127.2 116.8 10.4 8.2
Corpus Christi 201.9 186.9 15.1 7.5 202.3 186.0 16.3 8.1 197.6 171.3 26.3 13.3
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 4,029.5 3,816.2 213.2 5.3 4,020.1 3,788.6 231.5 5.8 3,844.6 3,406.1 438.5 11.4
   Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 2,722.8 2,580.7 142.1 5.2 2,714.8 2,560.5 154.3 5.7 2,591.9 2,298.9 293.0 11.3
   Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,306.7 1,235.5 71.2 5.4 1,305.3 1,228.0 77.2 5.9 1,252.7 1,107.2 145.5 11.6
El Paso 366.0 342.6 23.4 6.4 366.6 341.0 25.7 7.0 355.4 308.4 47.1 13.2
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,405.6 3,180.7 224.9 6.6 3,401.3 3,155.9 245.4 7.2 3,336.4 2,902.3 434.2 13.0
Killeen-Temple 179.6 169.2 10.4 5.8 179.3 168.4 10.9 6.1 171.1 154.3 16.9 9.9
Laredo 114.5 106.9 7.7 6.7 114.8 106.6 8.2 7.2 112.8 98.1 14.7 13.1
Longview 95.7 89.4 6.2 6.5 95.9 89.3 6.7 7.0 93.0 82.6 10.4 11.1
Lubbock 163.5 155.9 7.6 4.7 163.8 155.6 8.2 5.0 154.5 141.2 13.3 8.6
McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 359.9 324.9 35.0 9.7 363.7 325.4 38.4 10.5 353.4 296.7 56.7 16.0
Midland 98.0 91.9 6.1 6.2 98.4 91.7 6.8 6.9 97.0 85.1 11.9 12.3
Odessa 78.2 71.1 7.1 9.1 78.9 70.9 7.9 10.1 81.4 68.5 13.0 15.9
San Angelo 54.7 51.9 2.7 5.0 54.6 51.6 2.9 5.3 52.5 47.5 5.0 9.5
San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,213.9 1,150.1 63.9 5.3 1,220.0 1,151.0 69.0 5.7 1,154.7 1,016.9 137.8 11.9
Sherman-Denison 64.9 61.9 3.0 4.7 64.9 61.8 3.1 4.8 61.5 56.1 5.4 8.8
Texarkana 64.3 60.7 3.6 5.7 64.0 60.2 3.8 5.9 62.1 55.8 6.3 10.1
Tyler 111.6 105.8 5.8 5.2 110.2 104.0 6.3 5.7 105.7 94.8 10.9 10.3
Victoria 44.2 41.3 2.9 6.6 44.2 41.0 3.1 7.1 42.9 37.9 5.1 11.8
Waco 129.0 122.4 6.6 5.1 129.3 122.6 6.7 5.2 122.4 111.5 10.9 8.9
Wichita Falls 64.1 60.7 3.4 5.3 63.9 60.3 3.6 5.6 61.5 56.0 5.6 9.0
Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted
INDUSTRY TITLE May 2021* Apr 2021 May 2020 Apr '21 to May '21 May '20 to May '21
Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change
Total Nonagricultural 12,560,900  12,526,500  11,756,700  34,400  0.3    804,200  6.8     
Total Private 10,598,200  10,561,300  9,840,700  36,900  0.3    757,500  7.7     
Goods Producing 1,788,700  1,787,000  1,772,900  1,700  0.1    15,800  0.9     
   Mining and Logging 186,100  184,500  188,400  1,600  0.9    -2,300  -1.2     
   Construction 731,600  734,700  727,700  -3,100  -0.4    3,900  0.5     
   Manufacturing 871,000  867,800  856,800  3,200  0.4    14,200  1.7     
Service Providing 10,772,200  10,739,500  9,983,800  32,700  0.3    788,400  7.9     
   Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,552,700  2,551,200  2,380,100  1,500  0.1    172,600  7.3     
   Information 201,000  201,100  191,100  -100  0.0    9,900  5.2     
   Financial Activities 825,800  825,100  795,700  700  0.1    30,100  3.8     
   Professional and Business Services 1,844,400  1,830,600  1,695,600  13,800  0.8    148,800  8.8     
   Education and Health Services 1,712,500  1,711,100  1,648,000  1,400  0.1    64,500  3.9     
   Leisure and Hospitality 1,265,800  1,251,600  1,001,700  14,200  1.1    264,100  26.4     
   Other Services 407,300  403,600  355,600  3,700  0.9    51,700  14.5     
   Government 1,962,700  1,965,200  1,916,000  -2,500  -0.1    46,700  2.4     

The Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and the services it offers in coordination with its network of local workforce development boards, call 512-463-8942 or visit www.texasworkforce.org. To receive notifications about TWC programs and services subscribe to our email updates.

