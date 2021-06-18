H.E Ambassador Melaku Legesse Confers with the Dean of Africa Ambassadors group in #Senegal

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the Republic of Senegal H.E Ambassador Melaku Legesse met with H.E. Regis Onanga M. Ndiaye, Dean of Africa Ambassadors group and Ambassador of Gabonese Republic to Senegal and discussed issues of common concern between the two friendly countries.

During the meeting, Ambassador Melaku briefed the reasons that forced the government of Ethiopia to carry out the law enforcement operation in Tigray, the recent status of the region, the government's commitment in the provision of humanitarian assistance for people in need in the region and its readiness to conduct joint investigations with international organizations related to alleged human rights violations.

On the GERD, Ambassador Melaku underlined that Ethiopia firmly believes the management and utilization of the Nile should be based on the internationally recognized principle of equitable and reasonable utilization causing no significant harm and cooperation. He also noted Ethiopia’s conviction that the ongoing AU-led process will contribute to the realization of this objective in the spirit of finding African solutions to African problems. Ambassador Melaku also briefed the ambassador on the Ethiopia-Sudan border. Issue and the government's commitment and preparations for the upcoming 6th national election.

Ambassador Regis Onanga M. Ndiaye on his part, said the GERD is a flag ship project for Africa. He appreciate Ethiopia’s commitment to find an African solutions for African problems. Finally, He expressed his wishes that Ethiopia would succeed in its reforms and overcome the current challenges it is facing at national and regional levels.