Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 387 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,798 in the last 365 days.

Virtual interaction between Minister of State for External Affairs & Dr. Lemogang Kwape, Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Botswana (June 17, 2021)

Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India Download logo

Shri V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, held a virtual meeting with Hon'ble Dr. Lemogang Kwape, Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation of Botswana today. MoS recalled fondly his visit to Botswana in November 2018.

The two ministers, in their discussions, touched upon all aspects of the mutually-beneficial India-Botswana relations, in particular, bilateral cooperation in the health, trade, education and defence sectors. Minister Kwape conveyed his government’s appreciation for the capacity-building slots that India offers every year to young Botswanians and expressed his interest in the tele-medicine and tele-education opportunities offered by the e-Vidya Bharati and e-Arogya Bharati programmes.

The two ministers agreed to exchange trade and other delegations and to resume high-level visits at the earliest.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India.

You just read:

Virtual interaction between Minister of State for External Affairs & Dr. Lemogang Kwape, Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Botswana (June 17, 2021)

Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.