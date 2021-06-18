Global Water Filter Jug Market to Reach US$ 883.0 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global water filter jug market was valued at US$ 580.0 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Water Filter Jug Market:

Launch of new water treatment technologies is a key factor driving demand for water filter jug products globally. For instance, as per The French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health & Safety (ANSES) report on the assessment of safety and effectiveness of water filter jugs, published in October 2016, the variety of water filtration techniques used across France accounted for ion-exchange resins (69.7%), activated carbon filtration (20.3%), and others (less than 10%).

Key Market Takeaways:

The global water filter jug market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period (2020-2027). Several key players operating in this market have adopted technologies to track and notify the timely replacement of cartridges/filters in their water filter jug models. For instance, the BRITA Marella series of water filter jugs have an inbuilt display screen situated in the lid that, once activated, counts down to 4 weeks after the cartridge is installed.

Target market key players are focusing on product portfolio expansion coupled with launching innovative technology. For instance, Brita Inc., a well-known Germany-based brand of water filter jugs, partnered with Amazon in February 2016 to launch its smart water jug. This jug is Wi-Fi enabled and monitors the amount of water passing through the jug’s filter. Moreover, Amazon’s Dash Replenishment service offers a cartridge and filter replacement facility at the end of the filter’s shelf life. Moreover, Xiaomi Corporation, one of the prominent leaders in the electronics and household appliance industry, launched Mi Water Filter Jug in June 2018. This water filter jug comes up with an LED display light that shows the remaining lifespan of the cartridge and assists in its timely replacement.

Major players operating in the global water filter jug market include Aqua Optima, AQUAPHOR, Brita, BWT Holding GmBH, Mitsubishi Chemical Cleansui Corporation, Culligan, Dafi filters, Electrolux, KENT RO SYSTEMS LTD, Life Straw, Ningbo Qingqing Environmental Protection Electrical Co., Ltd., PHILIPS, PUR, Seychelle Water Filtration, and Sharp Corporation.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players are focusing on partnerships and collaborations. For instance, key players operating in the water filter jug market are developing various programs to schedule the replacement cycles of water filter jugs and cartridges. For instance, in September 2015, Brita Inc. had partnered with TerraCycle, a well-known waste management company, for offering a free in-mail recycling program for Brita’s pitchers, filters etc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Water Filter Jug Market, By Product Type: Stainless Steel Glass Plastic

Global Water Filter Jug Market, By Capacity: Below 2L 2L to 3L Above 3L

Global Water Filter Jug Market, By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Retail Stores Online

Global Water Filter Jug Market, By End Use: Residential Outdoor

Global Water Filter Jug Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Italy France Germany Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Middle East Africa







