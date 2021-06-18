Ginkgo Management Consulting & AWK Group grows & strengthens footprint in Europe and Asia with merger of Quint Group
Consulting firms AWK Group & Ginkgo Management Consulting announce their next merger: Quint Group, with its offices in the Netherlands and Spain, and Asia.HAMBURG, GERMANY, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consulting firms AWK Group & Ginkgo Management Consulting announce their next merger: Quint Group, with its offices in the Netherlands and Spain, and Asia, joins the Group with its more than 500 digital transformation consultants. Clients gain access to expanded consulting services as well as to broad expertise in digital transformation. In this constellation, the Group will achieve a consolidated revenue target of EUR 175 million in 2021.
Quint Group, an international consulting and technology company for digital transformation, with over 300 consultants in the Netherlands, Spain and Asia, focuses on digital strategy, data activation, enterprise automation, lean-agile enterprise, sourcing advisory and IT governance, enterprise cloud and platform automation. Quint’s customers already include leading Dutch and Spanish corporations as well as large government organizations and medium-sized companies.
Within just six months of the mergers between AWK, Ginkgo and TALOS Management Consultants, this fourth milestone expands the consulting group to over 800 employees in seven locations in Europe and Asia and thereby reinforces its relevance as a major international player. On a consolidated basis, the group is aiming for sales of around EUR 175 million this year.
As Oliver Vaterlaus, Group CEO, explains: “We share the vision of creating a ‘Great Place to Grow.’ We want to create a leading international management and technology consulting group that is now even more attractive as a partner for our clients and as an employer for talents.”
Maurice Boon, CEO of Quint Group, adds: “We bring together people, processes, technology and leadership to accelerate the transformation that helps our customers gain the competitive edge in their markets. AWK, Ginkgo and Quint complement each other perfectly – not least as attractive employers for highly qualified consultants, all being recognized as ‘Best Places to Work’.”
Lars Godzik, CEO and Founding Partner of Ginkgo Management Consulting, further adds:
“Quint is an excellent addition to our group complementing not only geographic coverage but also adding tremendous thought leadership and expertise.”
Through the merger the group demonstrates its ambitious growth path to become a leading international management and technology consulting group.
About AWK Group
AWK Group is an international, independent management and technology consultancy with offices in Zurich, Bern, Basel, Lausanne and Luxembourg. With over 400 employees, AWK supports the digital transformation of organizations from a wide range of industries from strategy to implementation and is familiar with the technologies of the future. Its services range from the development of digital business models to data analytics, cyber security and IT advisory to the management of complex transformation projects.
For more information: www.awk.ch
About Ginkgo Management Consulting
Ginkgo Management Consulting GmbH is an independent strategy consultancy specializing in complex digitization projects. The consulting portfolio includes managing and implementing digital and other comprehensive transformation projects and traditional CIO consulting services. Ginkgo's global clients include well-known Fortune 500, DAX, and medium-sized companies as well as hidden champions. Under the motto "Getting Digital Done," they are jointly taking digital and data-driven companies to the next level. The subsidiaries Ginkgo Analytics and Ginkgo Cybersecurity complement the service portfolio to be able to successfully and holistically implement digitization. Since its founding in 2006, Ginkgo has branches in Hamburg, Zurich, Singapore, and Shanghai and has implemented projects in more than 30 countries. www.ginkgo.com
About Quint
Quint is an international consultancy and technology company. We support organizations in designing and implementing their digital transformation. To this end, we accelerate and embed transformations by connecting people, processes, technology and leadership to one another. Quint’s key focus areas are digital strategy, data activation, enterprise automation, lean-agile enterprise, sourcing advisory and IT governance, enterprise cloud and platform automation..
For more information: www.quintgroup.com
