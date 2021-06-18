Conveyor System Market Size CAGR Grow at 4.3%, Expected to Reach USD 9.85 Billion Value by 2026: Facts & Factors

[195+ Pages Research Report] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the Global Conveyor System Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 7.65 Billion in 2020 to reach USD 9.85 Billion by 2026, at 4.3% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Daifuku Co., Ltd., Emerson Electric Co, Interroll Group, Siemens, Swisslog Holding AG, Dematic, Taikisha Ltd., SSI Schafer AG, Vanderlande Industries B.V. and others.

Global Conveyor System Market: Overview

Conveyors are mechanical devices that are used in a variety of sectors such as automotive, industrial, retail, food and beverage, and transportation. Conveyors are used to decreasing the number of mistakes that occur when items are handled manually and to save time. Multiple conveyor systems have been created as a result of ongoing changes in industry needs in terms of projected efficiency and product attributes. Conveyors come in a variety of shapes and sizes, including belts, roller, overhead, tri-planar, crescent, pallet and sorter conveyors, and spiral conveyors.

Industry Major Market Players

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co

Interroll Group

Siemens, Swisslog Holding AG

Dematic

Taikisha Ltd.

SSI Schafer AG

Vanderlande Industries B.V.

Honeywell Intelligrated

Fives

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

Continental Conveyor

Shuttleworth

RUD

Redler

Nordstrong

Murata Machinery

Mahindra Conveyor Systems

FMC Technologies

Flexlink

Allied Conveyor Systems

Durr AG

Toyata Industries

Bastian Solutions Inc.

Market Dynamics

Conveyors have been installed in plants and facilities as a result of the need to increase efficiency and improve the fast movement of goods. In addition, demand for conveyors is supported by the need to modernize aging conveyor systems. Conveyor systems that are very energy efficient and gearless are becoming increasingly popular in this market. This trend is fueled by regulatory requirements as well as end-user concerns about conveyor energy and operational efficiency. Companies are continuously searching for process optimization in an increasingly competitive market across all industries, which has boosted the need for industrial facility automation. Various continuous improvements in automation have been observed in the business. These can aid in satisfying material handling capacity needs, resulting in decreased production time, decreased human error, enhanced safety, higher production volume, and enhanced precision and repeatability. Conveyor systems are an important part of all automated facilities and applications, and with recent advancements in automation and robotics, the systems are becoming smarter, with benefits such as predictive maintenance, energy economy, and electric actuation. The rapid growth of the e-commerce business throughout the world has caused a major shift in the warehousing and logistics industries, with a significant influence on the conveyor system market. Industry 4.0 is progressively infiltrating a variety of industries, bringing with it a plethora of alternatives that must be appropriately explored. Industry operators are always concentrating on increasing their efficiency and establishing an agile environment to fit with the demanding world of customers, with a multitude of technologies ready to be incorporated into the current infrastructure.

Global Conveyor System Market: Segmentation

The global conveyor system market is segregated based on type, operation, end-use industry, and region. Based on type, the global conveyor system industry is categorized into the roller, belt, overhead, pallet, bucket, tri-planar, cable, floor, crescent, and others. Based on operation, the global conveyor system industry is categorized into automatic, semi-automatic, and manual. Based on the end-use industry, the global conveyor system industry is categorized into automotive, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, airport, retail & distribution, electronics, mining, and others.

North America is projected to Dominate Global Conveyor System Market Growth

In terms of value, Asia Pacific was the largest market for conveyor systems in 2020. Conveyor systems are now in high demand due to the considerable growth of the e-commerce sector and the resulting development of storage. The conveyor system market's growth prospects remain bright in Europe and North America, thanks to increased acceptance of newer technology across sectors, which has prompted manufacturers to expand their capacity. Europe, as an early adopter, has seen considerable use of conveyor systems in a variety of sectors. In order to remain competitive in the industry, conveyor system manufacturers in the region have engaged in research and development. Germany and the United Kingdom are at the cutting edge of industrial research and development. An environment that allows enterprises to develop cutting-edge innovations is created by extensive R&D infrastructure, a highly qualified staff, and comprehensive industrial value chain integration.

Browse the full “Conveyor System Market By Type (Belt, Roller, Pallet, Overhead, Tri planar, Bucket, Floor, Cable, Crescent, and Others), By Operation (Manual, Automatic, Semi-automatic), By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage, Automotive, Airport, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Retail & Distribution, Mining, and Others) By Region: Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/conveyor-system-market

The global conveyor system market is segmented as follows:

By Type:

Belt

Roller

Pallet

Overhead

Tri planar

Bucket

Floor

Cable

Crescent

Others

By Operation:

Manual

Automatic

Semi-automatic

By End-Use Industry:

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Airport

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Retail & Distribution

Mining

Others

