The Power of Health and Well-being… More Powerful Than Ever

Jun 18, 2021

By Krystal Register, MS, RDN, LDN, Director, Health & Well-being, FMI

As we take a moment to reflect on the past year, it is very clear that we have all focused on health and well-being like never before. We were forced to remember that sometimes a simple task, like washing our hands, could be the key to preventing illness. We changed the way we shopped for groceries. We wore masks when we went out. We ordered online and waited for deliveries when we stayed home. We cooked more meals at home than ever before, keeping our families nourished, grounded and connected. We realized the true value and the power of health and well-being.

This year’s Power of Health and Well-being in the Food Industry 2021 report provides a roadmap to the new health and well-being landscape from the food industry perspective, sharing insights on everything from consumer trends to transparency imperatives to retailer initiatives. The landscape has changed during this time of transformation, and it will continue to change. As shoppers are putting more effort into selecting nutritious and healthy options with an interest in connecting food to better health and strengthened immunity, the industry is responding with solutions around family meals, private brand items, ecommerce efficiencies and feeding assistance support. The supermarket is evolving as a destination for health and well-being.

Retailers, suppliers, manufacturers, merchants, service providers, community partners and policymakers are delivering across all categories, shining the light on nutrition, choice, access and innovation. Retail dietitians have been helping consumers virtually, while retail pharmacists have played a vital role in vaccine administration. This report explores many of these timely industry initiatives that hold promise for a continued focus on meeting consumer health needs, right at the grocery store.

The Power of Health and Well-being in the Food Industry 2021 not only tells an insightful story of emerging trends and stepped up initiatives, but also one of future opportunities, examining what may lie ahead. We can all use this transformative time to collaborate across the industry, learn together, connect and build on the true value and power of health and well-being.

Download 2021 Power of Health and Well-being