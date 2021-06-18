Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 387 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,800 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (17 June 2021)

Ministry of Information, Eritrea Download logo

Eighty six patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Central, Southern, Northern Red Sea, and Gash Barka Regions.

Out of these, fifty three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region.  Twenty eight patients are from Quarantine Centers in Mendefera (11), Adi-Kaieh (7), Tsorona (6), Decamere (3), and Senafe (1); Southern Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Ghindae (2), and Nakfa (1); Northern Red Sea Region.   The last two patients are from Quarantine Center in Goluj (2), Gash Barka Region.

On the other hand, one hundred sixteen patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (82), and Southern (34) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly, 76-year old and 74-year old patients in the Anseba Region have passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 4,654 while the number of deaths has increased to 19.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has also risen to 5,194.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (17 June 2021)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.