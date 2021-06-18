Pakawaste Group joins the Thomas Franks Foundation in fight to help the most vulnerable

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PRESTON, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pakawaste, the UK’s premier manufacturer and supplier of waste handling equipment, is pleased to be working with The Thomas Franks Foundation, helping and supporting them in their work delivering meals and providing supplies to those in need through the Feeding Communities project.

The Thomas Franks Foundation has been working to deliver meals and other essential supplies to those in need since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Working in conjunction with Thomas Franks Ltd, the privately-owned international catering company, and with generous donations and continued support from their clients and suppliers, Thomas Franks has provided over 475,000 meals across the United Kingdom, Ireland, Malta, and Portugal where they operate. These fresh, healthy, nutritious meals and food parcels have been delivered to NHS staff, key workers, and vulnerable people of all ages.

David Hamer, CEO of the Pakawaste Group, had noted the foundation’s good works and as a native of Royton, was looking for a way to help those in need in the Royton and Preston areas. David reached out to founder of The Thomas Franks Foundation, Frank Bothwell, to see what he could do for the Feeding Communities project and subsequently pledged £2000 for fresh meals, to those in need in Royton and the surrounding areas.

The Thomas Franks Foundation contacted a number of charities in the Oldham region, who are supplying food aid to the area and have established a supply of fresh individually packaged, fresh meals. These meals are prepared at the foundation’s kitchen hub at Abbey Gate College and delivered to those in most need in the Royton area where David was raised and still has family and friends.

David Hamer, CEO of Pakawaste, told us ‘After seeing the news report reference the food poverty in my hometown, I reached out to Frank at The Thomas Franks Foundation regarding their feeding communities’ campaign. I asked Frank if myself and the Pakawaste Group could help in any way. It’s really great to see it in operation’.

Founder of Thomas Franks, Frank Bothwell, commented ‘I am so grateful to David Hamer for his kind donation and support throughout this time. We will continue to provide our services for as long as they are needed, with the continued help. We’re giving back to those who need it, and it feels good.’

Pakawaste has pledged to start in Royton/Oldham and then continue to work with Thomas Franks in other areas where needed, with the next project being Preston.

