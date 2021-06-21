Implantable Infusion Pumps Industry Takes On Integration Of Wireless Technology

Implantable Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Implantable Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the implantable drug infusion pumps market are increasingly focusing on developing smart infusion pumps. The use of wireless technology in the health monitoring devices is increasing, which enhances the ease of usage, connectivity and data analysis. The integration of wireless technology allows the transfer of data from the device to a smartphone or a wireless device through Bluetooth or cellular connection for data processing and then to display the results, which can be used for further study and to check the health condition of the individual. Software platforms are being developed that allow patient monitoring and reduce human error. In June 2019, Ivenix, a US-based medical device company, received clearance for a new smart infusion pump, which reduces human and software error with more streamlined technology.

Other implantable infusion pumps market trends include mergers and acquisitions. In September 2019, Baxter International Inc., a global medical products company, acquired Cheetah Medical for $190 million. This deal is expected to expand Baxter's product portfolio and strengthen the company's clinical outcomes with patient monitoring technology. Cheetah Medical is a US-based device company offering non-invasive cardiac output and hemodynamic monitoring devices including infusion pumps.

Read More On The Global Implantable Infusion Pumps Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/implantable-infusion-pumps-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Major players in the implantable infusion pumps market are Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Nevro Corporation, Cyberonics, Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Smiths Medical, Terumo Corporation, and Neuropace.

The global implantable infusion pumps market is expected to decline from $16.21 billion in 2020 to $15.15 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.6%. The decline in the market is mainly due to the companies decreasing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The implantable infusion pumps market is expected to reach $19.03 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

The global implantable infusion pumps market is segmented by type into patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) pumps, enteral pumps, insulin pumps, elastomeric pumps, syringe pumps, others, by application into oncology, pediatrics/neonatology, gastroenterology, hematology, diabetes, others, and by end user into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics.

Implantable Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides implantable infusion pumps market overview, forecast implantable infusion pumps market size and growth for the whole market, implantable infusion pumps market segments, and geographies, implantable infusion pumps market trends, implantable infusion pumps market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Implantable Infusion Pumps Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3347&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Ambulatory IV infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ambulatory-iv-infusion-pumps-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Medication Adherence Global Market - By Type (Hardware Centric, Software Centric), By Medication (Cardiovascular, Central nervous system, Diabetes, Oncology, Gastrointestinal, Musculoskeletal, Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medication-adherence-market

Operating Room Equipment Market - By Type (Anesthesia Devices, Endoscopes, Operating Room Lights, Operating Tables, Electrosurgical Devices, Surgical Imaging Devices, Patient Monitors), By End-Users (Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/operating-room-equipment-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293