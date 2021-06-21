Global Wipes Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Wipes Market 2021-2030

Wipes Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Wipes Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, The global wipes market is expected grow from $39.6 billion in 2020 to $41.69 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global wipes market is expected to reach $48.17 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%. The increased demand for specialty wipes and wet wipes is a key factor driving the growth of the wipes market.

The wipes market consists of sales of wipes and related services that are used in personal, household sector and industrial sectors. A wipe is a moistened, disposable cloth that is used for cleaning surfaces. It is often used as an antiseptic fabric primarily for skin cleansing.

Trends In The Global Wipes Market

The toxin free baby wipes is a key trend in the wipes market. The toxin free baby wipes are purest clinical grade filtered water wipes loaded with aloe vera extracts and vitamin E. These baby water wipes are specially formulated with pH to match the delicate skin of new born babies. Though these wipes are often used for babies they can even be used by adults and elderly. Bey Bee, a progressive child care company brand, launched India’s first toxin-free baby wipes.

Global Wipes Market Segments:

The global wipes market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type: Disposable Wipes, Non-Disposable Wipes

By Product: Baby, Facial & Cosmetic, Hand & Body, Flushable, Others

By Application: Household Sector, Industrial Sector, Others

By Geography: The global wipes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Wipes Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides wipes global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the wipes global market, wipes global market share, wipes global market players, wipes global market segments and geographies, wipes global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The wipes global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Wipes Market Organizations Covered: Rockline Industries, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm International, Edgewell Personal Care, Johnson & Johnson.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

