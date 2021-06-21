Global Stem Cell Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Stem Cell Market 2021-2030

Stem Cell Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Stem Cell Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global stem cell market is expected to grow from $20.59 billion in 2020 to $22.87 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The stem cell market is expected to reach $36 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12%. There is an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide which drives the stem cell market.

The stem cell market consist of sales of stem cells products such as human embryonic stem cell, induced pluripotent stem cell and adult stem cell. Stem cells are the autologous or allogenic cells that can grow into many types of cells in in-vivo and in-vitro environment. Stem cells therapy is designed to aid physician in performing medical treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, diabetes and heart disease.

Trends In The Global Stem Cell Market

Companies in the stem cell therapeutics market are focusing on development of new technologies such as Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (IPSC) to boost the efficiency of stem cell therapies. IPSC are obtained from blood or skin cells that are reprogrammed to an embryonic-like pluripotent state by incorporating genes that are essential for maintaining key properties and growth of an unlimited source of any kind of human cell required for stem cell therapeutic purposes. These IPSCs are not derived from human embryos, which removes the bioethical issues, thus allowing scientists to obtain federal funding and support easily. A Japanese company, Oksara opened a medicine center that produced cells derived from iPS Cells. Similarly, Takar Bio company launched human iPSC derived Beta Cells i.e., Cellartis® for disease modeling and drug discovery.

Global Stem Cell Market Segments:

The global stem cell market is further segmented based on source, product type, application and geography.

By Source: Autologous, Allogeneic

By Product Type: Adult Stem Cell, Human Embryonic Stem Cell, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell, Others

By Application: Regenerative Medicine, Drug Discovery And Development

By Geography: The global stem cell market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Stem Cell Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides stem cell global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global stem cell global market, stem cell global market share, stem cell global market players, stem cell global market segments and geographies, stem cell market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The stem cell global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Stem Cell Market Organizations Covered: Anterogen Co. Ltd, Mesoblast Ltd, Osiris Therapeutics Inc, AlloSource, and Cellular Engineering Technologies.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

