Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 449 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,838 in the last 365 days.

Lucky Gupta is being popular for his online presence

Lucky Gupta

Lucky Gupta

Lucky Gupta is a well-known Internet Celebrity from Jodhpur, He is 22 years old and known for writing on Digital marketing solutions.

No one cares, Until they need.”
— Lucky Gupta
JODHPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Lucky Gupta shared many things on his Twitter account, most of them is his goals and strategies. He claimed that he is deactivated his Instagram account for a while since he isn't ready for it.

He tweeted about Bhuvan Bam's parents with 'It's really hard time.' Also talked about Friends Reunion which was huge for fans and He shared his feelings as Potterhead, How eager he is to see Harry Potter reunion.

He said, I'm 22 now but I'm still waiting for my Hogwarts letter to arrive, and let me tell you a small secret, this is the same story for all Potterheads. It would be greate to see Harry Potter reunion, Friends Reunion given us a hope that Potterheads can reunite.

And as a Potterhead, I also want to see the old cast in Harry Potter and the cursed child like everyone else.

He talked about his upcoming book which was scheduled to release last year but He haven't released that due to unfinished work.

Priyanka Jha
BlueCity News
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Lucky Gupta is being popular for his online presence

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.