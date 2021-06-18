Lucky Gupta is being popular for his online presence
Lucky Gupta is a well-known Internet Celebrity from Jodhpur, He is 22 years old and known for writing on Digital marketing solutions.
No one cares, Until they need.”JODHPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Lucky Gupta shared many things on his Twitter account, most of them is his goals and strategies. He claimed that he is deactivated his Instagram account for a while since he isn't ready for it.
— Lucky Gupta
He tweeted about Bhuvan Bam's parents with 'It's really hard time.' Also talked about Friends Reunion which was huge for fans and He shared his feelings as Potterhead, How eager he is to see Harry Potter reunion.
He said, I'm 22 now but I'm still waiting for my Hogwarts letter to arrive, and let me tell you a small secret, this is the same story for all Potterheads. It would be greate to see Harry Potter reunion, Friends Reunion given us a hope that Potterheads can reunite.
And as a Potterhead, I also want to see the old cast in Harry Potter and the cursed child like everyone else.
He talked about his upcoming book which was scheduled to release last year but He haven't released that due to unfinished work.
