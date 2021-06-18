Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Several Arrests Made in Kidnapping and First Degree Child Sexual Abuse Offenses in Washington, DC

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division and Special Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington and Baltimore Field Offices announce several arrests have been made in reference to Kidnapping and First Degree Child Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred in Washington D.C.

 

In April 2021, the suspects kidnapped and engaged in a sexual act with a minor victim.

 

On Tuesday, June 15, 2021, pursuant to a United States District Court arrest warrant, 24 year-old Malik Hill, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Kidnapping.

 

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, pursuant to a United States District Court arrest warrant, 26 year-old Nathaniel Holmes of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Kidnapping and First Degree Child Sexual Abuse and 23 year-old DeMarco Allgood, of Suitland, MD, was arrested and charged with Kidnapping. Additionally, on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 27 year-old Donaesha Hawkins, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Kidnapping.

 

This case was investigated by the FBI Washington Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. The task force is composed of FBI agents, along with other federal agents and detectives from northern Virginia and the District of Columbia. The task force is charged with investigating and bringing federal charges against individuals engaged in the exploitation of children and those engaged in human trafficking. Significant assistance in this matter was provided by the Fairfax County Police. Tips regarding child exploitation and human trafficking can be provided to the task force at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.

 

Several Arrests Made in Kidnapping and First Degree Child Sexual Abuse Offenses in Washington, DC

