Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offenses in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division announce an arrest has been made in Burglary Two offenses that occurred in the District.

Second District:

Unlawful Entry: On Sunday, May 30, 2021, at approximately 1:52 am, in the 3400 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest, two suspects entered an establishment at the listed location then fled the scene. CCN: 21-071-101

Burglary Two: On Sunday, May 30, 2021, at approximately 1:30 am, in the 3400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest, two suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. This case remains under investigation. CCN: 21-071-415

Burglary Two: On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at approximately 1:24 am, in the 2300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest, two suspects forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. This case remains under investigation. CCN: 21-072-822

Burglary Two: On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at approximately 10:35 am, in the 2300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest, two suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. This case remains under investigation. CCN: 21-072-865