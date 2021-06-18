Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offenses in the District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division announce an arrest has been made in Burglary Two offenses that occurred in the District.
Second District:
- Unlawful Entry: On Sunday, May 30, 2021, at approximately 1:52 am, in the 3400 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest, two suspects entered an establishment at the listed location then fled the scene. CCN: 21-071-101
- Burglary Two: On Sunday, May 30, 2021, at approximately 1:30 am, in the 3400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest, two suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. This case remains under investigation. CCN: 21-071-415
- Burglary Two: On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at approximately 1:24 am, in the 2300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest, two suspects forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. This case remains under investigation. CCN: 21-072-822
- Burglary Two: On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at approximately 10:35 am, in the 2300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest, two suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. This case remains under investigation. CCN: 21-072-865
- Theft One (From Auto): Between Saturday, June 5, 2021, at approximately 6:00 pm, and Sunday, June 6, 2021, at approximately 6:00 pm, in the 2800 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest, the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle and took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-075-235
Third District:
- Burglary Two: On Thursday, April 29, 2021, at approximately 10:09 am, in the 3100 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest, two suspects forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. This case remains under investigation. CCN: 21-054-537
Fourth District:
- Theft Two: On Saturday, April 24, 2021, at approximately 12:00 pm, in the 3800 block of 14th Street, Northwest, the suspect took a bicycle from the location then fled the scene. CCN: 21-052-153
On Thursday, June 17, 2021, pursuant to DC Superior Court arrest warrants, 25 year-old Antonni Flores-Diaz, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with above offenses.
Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.