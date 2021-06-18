Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of N Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in the Unit Block of N Street, Northwest

At approximately 6:31 am, the suspect brandished a gun and shot the victim inside of a residence at the listed location. The suspect fled the scene and was later apprehended. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A second suspect was found to be in possession of an illegal firearm. The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense was domestic in nature.

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 24 year-old Antoine Wood, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License. Additionally, 27 year-old Shaday Johnson, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

###