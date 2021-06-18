Prime IV Hydration and Wellness Lehi, UT Location Continues to Receive High Marks From Customers

Customers rave about Prime IV Hydration and Wellness in Lehi, UT.

We are excited to see more and more people in the area enjoying the benefits that IV hydration can have on your mental and physical health.” — Heidi Neville, owner

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Customers in the Utah Valley area cannot stop raving about Prime IV Hydration and Wellness in Lehi, UT. This location has earned very high marks from customers for the quality health and wellness solutions that they offer.

“Your body is like a vehicle that, without the right fuel and servicing, is going to start breaking down which is why IV therapy is more important now than ever.'” said Heidi Neville, owner of Prime IV Lehi. “We are excited to see more and more people in the area enjoying the benefits that IV hydration can have on your mental and physical health.”

Many happy members have given the chain’s location in Lehi, UT an impressive 5.0 rating (out of 5.0) and the location has maintained a high standard since its opening. "It is so good to see customers coming in and experiencing the healing effects of IV treatment for the first time," said Heidi Neville. "We get great reviews from first-time customers, but our monthly members seem to benefit the very most from the services. Something that used to be available only in hospitals or a few specialized clinics is now available to all with our trained and medically-supervised staff providing this service."

Here are a few highlights from a growing number of online reviews:

In his 5-star review, Joe R. wrote, “Perfect date night. Yep, you read that right. Took my date here and we both had a wonderful relaxing time that included massage chairs and the most awesome staff you will ever come across. I ended up choosing The Champion IV drip, with an additive, while my date picked out The Glow, with an additive. Neither of us was disappointed. The fact that you can use your HSA account here makes this all the more appealing because it allows a proactive approach to one's own health and wellness. I would recommend this place for anyone who is serious about their wellbeing.”

One first-time visitor, Jeanine, wrote the following about her experience, “New to the experience, it was positive and worth it. The results have been great. I went in feeling run down, and I was directed to a couple of different options for my iv. I appreciated the massage chair, and the next day I woke up feeling energized and better than before.”

"We love reading all of the positive comments about our staff," said Neville. "We strive to work with the best of the best."

IV therapy is medically supervised and growing in popularity. While patience may be a virtue, waiting on things such as your health can seem to take forever. Vitamins and supplements are a popular way to increase our health in a variety of different areas, but the problem is that our bodies only absorb around ten percent of oral vitamin supplements. IV therapy on the other hand provides essential vitamins and nutrients to your body with a 100% absorption rate. Whether you are wanting to lose weight, increase athletic performance, or boost your immunity, IV therapy can get you feeling your best in no time.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness-Lehi continues to run a $69 introductory special for first-time customers. "If you're new to IV hydration therapy, give us a try," said Neville. "Don’t worry. On your first visit, you’ll receive a free consultation to review your wellness goals free of charge – that and your first IV therapy session while relaxing in our state-of-the-art massage chairs. Come give us a try!"

Prime IV sessions generally last 30-45 minutes and are safe for all ages. There is no recovery time or need to wait afterward, so you are good to get on with your day while feeling your best. With a variety of treatments, none of which contain any additional additives, Prime IV’s professional team can help you set up a treatment plan perfectly tailored to your needs. In less than an hour, you could be feeling your very best.

About Us

-----------------

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness - Lehi (Traverse Mountain) is staffed by people who are passionate about health and wellness. Based on the growing need for additional health and wellness solutions, our infusion specialists deliver personal consultations as well as higher doses and better formulas than you will find elsewhere. We endeavor to educate people about their personal health and wellness while providing top-of-the-line vitamin cocktails unlike what others currently offer. We strive to provide a spa-like experience while giving the public an alternative to pills or other substances that are not all-natural and could be harmful to the body if used long term.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness now has four Utah locations with stores in St. George, Lehi, Riverwoods (Provo), and South Jordan.

Contact this location directly online at www.primeivlehi.com, via email at info@primeivlehi.com, or by calling 385-250-3555.

Prime IV Lehi is a franchisee of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness based in Colorado Springs, CO. For details, visit www.primeivhydration.com.

