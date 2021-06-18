Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Arrest on warrant (court date correction)

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B501330

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Brett Flansburg                          

STATION: New Haven                     

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 06/17/2021 1950 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1908 Ethan Allen Highway, New Haven VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on warrant (failure to appear).

 

ACCUSED: Japheth Kehoe                                              

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 06/17/2021 at approximately 1950 hours, Troopers observed Japheth Kehoe (37) of New Haven, in the parking lot of Maplefields gas station in the Town of New Haven. Troopers knew Kehoe to have an active arrest warrant for failure to appear.

 

Troopers subsequently placed Kehoe under arrest and transported him to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing Kehoe was released into the custody of the Addison County Sheriff’s Department in lieu of bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/18/2021 @ 1230 hours.        

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

