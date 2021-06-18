OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR NEWS RELEASE: GOVERNOR IGE APPOINTS LYNN DECOITE TO STATE SENATE SEAT

For photos, click here

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige has appointed Lynn DeCoite to fill the State Senate (District 7) seat that has been vacant since the May 1 retirement of Sen. Kalani English.

State Senate District 7 includes Hana, East and Upcountry Maui, Moloka‘i, Lana‘i and Kaho‘olawe. DeCoite has represented much of the area in the State House of Representatives (District 13) since her appointment to that position by Gov. Ige in Feb. 2015 to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of the late Rep. Mele Carroll.

“Lynn has served her constituents well in the House, and she’s remained in touch with the community. She understands the issues people are facing and will represent the residents in this district well in the Senate,” said Gov. David Ige.

DeCoite lives in Hoʻolehua on Molokaʻi where she is a third-generation homestead farmer. She went to Molokaʻi High School and then attended Molokaʻi Community College. She is a devoted wife, proud mother of three children, and grandmother to one granddaughter. Lynn and her husband own and operate L&R Farms Enterprises, LLC where they raise the famous Molokaʻi purple sweet potato.

“I am beyond honored by this appointment. Mahalo to my family, staff and supporters for their encouragement and support during this process. Mahalo to Governor Ige for entrusting me with this new position. I am extremely humbled to be the next Senator for Senate District 7. I am excited to take on this new role to serve even more constituents in East and Upcountry Maui, Moloka’i, Lana’i, Kaho’olawe and Molokini! I am committed to working with EVERYONE to continue the betterment of Maui Nui and the State of Hawai‘i,” said DeCoite.

“As a third-generation homestead farmer, a small business owner and a seasoned legislator, Senator DeCoite will be a great addition to the Senate,” said Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi (District 8 -Kauaʻi and Niʻihau). “Having represented most of Senate District 7 while in the House, she is familiar with many of the issues and will be able to hit the ground running.”

By law, Gov. Ige was required to select one of three names forwarded by the Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi.

DeCoite will take office once the state senate qualifies her and administers the oath of office. She will become the tenth woman currently serving in the State Senate.

