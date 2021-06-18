Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,969 in the last 365 days.

The world’s ‘coolest’ road in 2021 revealed by Time Out

(CNN) — This past year most of us haven’t strayed far from the street where we live, what with Covid-19 lockdowns, stay-at-home orders and travel bans.

But whether you’re daydreaming about international travel, or just excited to branch out of your neighborhood into the city center, Time Out has some inspiration fodder ready.

The global media brand has rounded up what it calls the “world’s coolest” streets, as selected by some 27,000 city residents from across the globe.

To finalize the top 10, Time Out editors from each destination surveyed the suggested streets, focusing on each nomination’s food and drink highlights, cultural and nightlife offerings. The team also looked into how each street has cultivated a feeling of community, which has perhaps been more important than ever in the wake of the pandemic.

Community spirit

The food scene and community atmosphere on Melbourne’s Smith Street landed it the number one spot on Time Out’s list.

Josie Withers

Topping the list is Smith Street…

You just read:

The world’s ‘coolest’ road in 2021 revealed by Time Out

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.