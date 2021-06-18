The world’s ‘coolest’ road in 2021 revealed by Time Out

(CNN) — This past year most of us haven’t strayed far from the street where we live, what with Covid-19 lockdowns, stay-at-home orders and travel bans.

But whether you’re daydreaming about international travel, or just excited to branch out of your neighborhood into the city center, Time Out has some inspiration fodder ready.

The global media brand has rounded up what it calls the “world’s coolest” streets, as selected by some 27,000 city residents from across the globe.

To finalize the top 10, Time Out editors from each destination surveyed the suggested streets, focusing on each nomination’s food and drink highlights, cultural and nightlife offerings. The team also looked into how each street has cultivated a feeling of community, which has perhaps been more important than ever in the wake of the pandemic.

Community spirit

The food scene and community atmosphere on Melbourne’s Smith Street landed it the number one spot on Time Out’s list. Josie Withers

Topping the list is Smith Street…