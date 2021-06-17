Snapchat adds new developer tools for spotlight, offering new creative and promotional options

Snapchat is looking for the next phase of development for its TikTok competitor Spotlight, with the expansion of its developer tools to now enable developers to integrate their apps into Spotlight tracks. This will mean that users will now be able to create Spotlight videos with these additional creative tools and publish them directly to the Spotlight feed.

As you can see on these screenshots, this new integration allows users to create Spotlight tracks in, for example, the Voicey app and then upload them directly to the Spotlight feed in Snap. The track then contains a Voicey link, which, when typed, will show other Spotlight tracks created in the app, along with a quick link to download it from the app store in question.

It can significantly expand the range of creative tools available to Spotlight, with different apps linking to the feature, with different features, offering new ways to create completely different Spotlight clips besides the creative tools in the main application.

It also offers additional promotional value for Snapchat’s development partners. By Snap Developer Tools, there are now more ways to switch to the Snap ecosystem for the promotion and use of applications – and with it 280 million daily active activities, en a large presence among Gen Z users, which can offer great exposure potential, provide more creative tools and options for Snapchat, and give developers a more direct link to this important market segment.

Initial spotlight integrations are now available at Lightricks, Splice, Powder and Piñata Farms, among others, offering a new range of creative options for the option, already available through more than 125 million Snapchatters every month.

The extensive toolkit also provides more opportunity for Snapchat to stumble upon the next viral trend in the format, and while it’s a way to catch up with TikTok, Snapchat has long relied on creative tools to promote awareness and use.

And with Snap still pays money to top Spotlight creators to encourage the survey, it will further increase their incentive tools to make Spotlight a greater consideration.

You can read more about Snapchat’s developer tools here.